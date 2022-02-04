High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games

Roy edges out Hunter in defensive slugfest

Roy picked up its first road win of the season with a 26-25 upset victory over a very good Hunter team.

The Royals trailed by three points late in the game when Msie Scholer knocked down two key free throws to cut the lead to one.

After a defensive stop, Nicole Williams finished her monster game with an offensive rebound and putback layup to score her 16th points and put Roy ahead with just 14 seconds to go.

Another defense stand clinched the victory.

Roy coach Carolyn Dehoff said after the narrow victory, “The game was a hard fought win where nothing was coming easy for either team. Nicole Williams had a monster game and her layup ended up sealing the win for our team. This game certainly helps our RPI and positions us for a state playoff game.”

Escalante picks up road win at Valley

Escalante picked up a 67-63 road win over Valley thanks to a hot start offensively. The Moquis scored 22 points in the opening period as four different players finished in double figures.

Kenzie Lyman recorded 20 points and two made 3-pointers in the win while Janilyn Hoyt had five 3-pointers as part of 29 points in the defeat.

Annie Mason came off the bench for Escalante, and after not playing much early in the game, made some key plays down the stretch to held edge out the win.

The Moquis move to 5-3 in an exciting Region 20 that features some of the best offenses in the state.

“EHS girls basketball are improving and really gelling as a team as we are coming down to the end of the season,” commented Escalante coach Ryan Cottam.

Salem Hills rallies to take down Wasatch

The SkyHawks found themselves down early as they trailed by seven points at the end of the first quarter.

The defense was able to step up as they grabbed a one-point advantage heading into the final period.

After a back and forth final period that saw both offenses find success, Asia Jones was able to turn a tie game into a two-point victory with a steal and drive to the hoop where she earned a trip to the line.

She knocked down both free throws to give Salem Hills the 48-46 victory.

Chenielle Nye led Salem Hills throughout the game, as she finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds to record her 14th double-double of the season.

Madi King added 12 points while Cassidy Wilson made a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.

Chiara Serre had 17 points in the loss.

Salem Hills has back-to-back road games next week against Springville and Maple Mountain as it continues its late-season chase for a top 10 RPI finish and a region championship.

“This gives us some momentum heading into a big week. We have a very resilient group that never quits,” said Salem Hills coach Taylor Jones.

West beats Taylorsville in tight battle

The Warriors were able to gain an advantage over West to begin each half, using the first and third quarters to gain momentum, but a 16-8 second quarter followed up by a strong defensive finish from the Panthers gave West a 45-40 victory.

The Panthers had numerous players step in key moments as CC Banz, Honey Hamilton, Fina Tuha and Ebony Lealao all found the bottom of the net in the fourth quarter.

West was also able to knock down clutch free throws late to hold on and extend its lead into a victory.

Lealao dominated inside as she finished the game with 11 points while Hamilton’s three 3-pointers balanced out the offense.

West coach Olosaa Solovi commented, “This was a big region win for our girls.”

West moves to 5-4 in region play as it looks forward to hosting Roy on Tuesday in a pivotal matchup.