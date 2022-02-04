Marvel’s new series ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan’ will give us another glimpse at the Jedi’s final days

StarWars.com announced Thursday that Marvel has a new comic series on the way centered around the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.
The news: Marvel’s new series, “Star Wars: Obi-Wan,” will debut in May.
- The new series will tell the story of Obi-Wan’s final days before he meets up with Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
- The five-issue series will also show us “earlier adventures in his own journals” that were previously shown in Marvel’s “Star Wars” comic book series, according to StarWars.com.
- As StarWars.com explains it:
“The tales span Obi-Wan’s entire life as a guardian of peace and justice, including his days as a Jedi Initiate, Padawan missions, experiencing the Clone Wars as a Jedi Knight, and facing new threats as a Jedi Master. StarWars.com has a first look at covers for issue #1, and caught up with Cantwell to talk about one inspiration for his take on Kenobi as a child, the prequel character he most enjoyed writing in the series, and why we love Obi-Wan.’
The bigger picture: The new “Star Wars: Obi-Wan” comic book series will drop as rumors continue to swirl about the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ series, which will tell Obi-Wan’s story 10 years following “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
- It’s unclear if the comic book series and the Disney+ series will be released at the same time.
- Fans have been begging for more content about the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ series.
- Disney+ released a behind-the-scenes look at the show, which featured Ewan McGregor talking about his return to the “Star Wars” franchise, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- The show also included the new concept art of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader engaging in another lightsaber battle.
Loading comments...