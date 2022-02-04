Pelosi gives congressional staffers ‘full support’ to unionize after Instagram account ‘Dear White Staffers’ started airing Congress’ dirty secrets

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Congressional staffers who choose to unionize will have her “full support.”

“Like all Americans, our tireless Congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union. If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted, per The Hill.

The discourse began when in a press conference, Pelosi was asked if she supports the unionization efforts and what she thought of the Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers,” which speaks up about low pay and lack of diversity on Capitol Hill.