 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Pelosi gives congressional staffers ‘full support’ to unionize after Instagram account ‘Dear White Staffers’ started airing Congress’ dirty secrets

Instagram account ‘Dear White Staffers’ posts anonymous accounts provided by congressional staffers. Details about salaries and diversity have been revealed

By Gitanjali Poonia
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pauses as she speaks during a news conference.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Congressional staffers who choose to unionize will have her “full support.”

  • “Like all Americans, our tireless Congressional staff have the right to organize their workplace and join together in a union. If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted, per The Hill.

The discourse began when in a press conference, Pelosi was asked if she supports the unionization efforts and what she thought of the Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers,” which speaks up about low pay and lack of diversity on Capitol Hill.

  • According to Business Insider, the account started in 2010, solicits and publishes experiences of Capitol Hill staffers, which means that the content is mostly unfiltered and unvetted, leaving it up to the readers to decide what’s true.
  • Even though the account leans left, it has reserved most of its anger towards Democrats for not living up to their pro-union and pro-diversity standards.
  • “Capitol Hill is staffed by the kid in the front row that has their hand up. They want to serve,” said one former House staffer, who has submitted a personal story to the Instagram account, per Politico. “And then they get ground up and spit out.”
  • “When I started, it was just an open secret that things were bad, but you just put your head down,” the former House staffer said. “And I think there’s something happening right now with Dear White Staffers — that it’s just generations of staffers who have trauma-bonded, and it’s all coming to light through this Instagram account. And it’s so cathartic, and it’s so bleak. And that open secret is just being obliterated.”

Next Up In Politics

Loading comments...

The Latest

Why this Utah bill could endanger your health

By Christian Hess

Donovan Mitchell denies reports that relationship between he and Rudy Gobert has deteriorated

By Sarah Todd

Americans were obsessed with figure skating in the ’90s. Why aren’t we as enthralled anymore?

By Gitanjali Poonia

Judge orders life sentence 19 years after 'despicable' rape of 13-year-old

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Marvel’s new series ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan’ will give us another glimpse at the Jedi’s final days

By Herb Scribner

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10K for teaching anything that contradicts religion

By Gitanjali Poonia