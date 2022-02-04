BYU’s Zach McWhorter breaks school pole vault record again

Zach McWhorter, a sophomore at BYU, broke the school pole vault record for the third time in a year by clearing 19 feet, 2 1/4 inches Friday at The Armory in New York City.

McWhorter’s mark is the top collegiate mark in the country this season and the fifth best collegiate mark ever.

His previous best mark was 19-1 1/4, set in December.

Princeton’s Sondre Guttormsen finished second to McWhorter with a clearance of 18-10 1/4. BYU’s Caleb Witsken was fourth at 16-10 3/4.

BYU’s distance medley relay team of Garrett Marsing, Cortez Ruiz, Austin Klingler and Aidan Troutner finished second in Friday’s meet with a time of 9:43.76.