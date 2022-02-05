High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets

The 5A boys and girls state qualifying divisional meets were held this week, with Payson and Uintah boys winning their respective meets and then Uintah and Springville girls winning their meets
All the state tournament qualifiers will now rest up for the two-day state tournament at UVU on Feb. 16-17.
Boys 5A Divisional A
At Uintah High School
Team scores
- Uintah, 511.5
- Box Elder, 303.5
- Viewmont, 271.5
- Spanish Fork, 196
- Maple Mountain, 188
- Springville, 182
- Salem Hills, 165
- Tooele, 164
Individual results
- 106 — 1. Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork; 2. Logan Holmes, Uintah; 3. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills; 4. Ezekiel Zimmerman, Hillcrest; 5. Diego Leidecker, Salem Hills; 6. Raleigh Thomson, Uintah; 7. Mason Bingham, Box Elder; 8. Boston Tucker, Box Elder
- 113 — 1. Michael Alexander, Uintah; 2. Parker Hansen, Tooele; 3. Braden Balmforth, Cedar Valley; 4. Ethan DeLeon, Northridge; 5. Sam Rushforth, Viewmont; 6. Wyatt Mangelson, Spanish Fork; 7. Marck Pacher, Orem; 8. Hunter Crocker, Box Elder
- 120 — 1. Bridger Ricks, Box Elder; 2. Mason Flygare, Tooele; 3. Ethan Thomas, Salem Hills; 4. Kale Bingham, Box Elder; 5. James Astling, Viewmont; 6. Isaiah Rayco, Hillcrest; 7. Vann Woods, Northridge; 8. Braedan Kinney, Orem
- 126 — 1. Brody Rhoades, Uintah; 2. Drake (Tua) Fedler, Springville; 3. Raiden Harrison, Uintah; 4. Spencer Lee, Viewmont; 5. Caleb Christensen, Box Elder; 6. Antonio Mascarenas, Tooele; 7. Cole Halterman, Viewmont; 8. Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork
- 132 — 1. David Wetzel, Spanish Fork; 2. Creeson Harrison, Uintah; 3. Jackson Ricks, Box Elder; 4. Jaxon McCurdy, Uintah; 5. Ethan Lund, Murray; 6. Hudson Daley, Viewmont; 7. Joaquin Gonzalez, Highland; 8. Clark Gossard, Cedar Valley
- 138 — 1. Jaxon Johnson, Uintah; 2. Andrew Weakley, Springville; 3. Bridger Warren, Spanish Fork; 4. Mason Holt, Uintah; 5. Darius Silva, Springville; 6. Theodore Larsen, Viewmont; 7. Wesley Tello, Hillcrest; 8. Kanyon Rasmussen, Salem Hills
- 144 — 1. Brady Merkley, Uintah; 2. Jacob Rhoades, Uintah; 3. Davin (Tisi) Fedler, Springville; 4. Maximus Martinez, Box Elder; 5. Darant Johnson, Box Elder; 6. Samuel Gehring, Viewmont; 7. Levi Birch, Maple Mountain; 8. Rickie Clegg, Highland
- 150 — 1. Luke Degrafenried, Salem Hills; 2. Isaac Orrock, Murray; 3. Hixon Canto, Maple Mountain; 4. Tyson Morley, Viewmont; 5. Dillon Dick, Uintah; 6. Ben Brown, Northridge; 7. Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork; 8. Cale Hatch, Uintah
- 157 — 1. Moses Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont; 2. Christian Hartle, Uintah; 3. Chandler Thompson, Murray; 4. Cole Andersen, Spanish Fork; 5. Conner Zamani, Box Elder; 6. Ty Proctor, Tooele; 7. Jayden Whetton, Box Elder; 8. Nathan Birch, Maple Mountain
- 165 — 1. Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont; 2. Dustin Rhoades, Uintah; 3. Kobe Paniagua, Murray; 4. Patrick Clay, Springville; 5. Gabriel McCormick, Maple Mountain; 6. Isaac Simpson, Highland; 7. Jordan Morse, Box Elder; 8. Graham Davis, Bonneville
- 175 — 1. William Price, Uintah; 2. Joshua Biesinger, Maple Mountain; 3. Tevita Valeti, Springville; 4. Austin Esquivel, Maple Mountain; 5. Ethan Garcia, Tooele; 6. Ryan Petersen, Viewmont; 7. Luke Graver, Spanish Fork; 8. Max Francom, Orem
- 190 — 1. Austin Richens, Uintah; 2. Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain; 3. Hudson Doussett, Orem; 4. Kenneth Phillips, Murray; 5. Thanasi Johnson, Murray; 6. Treyveon Marshall, Cedar Valley; 7. Jack Done, Cedar Valley; 8. Kyler Horne, Box Elder
- 215 — 1. Monson Morley, Salem Hills; 2. Jett Swain, Uintah; 3. Ruben Terrell, Orem; 4. Jake Speredon, Northridge; 5. Sterling Hansen, Viewmont; 6. Benjamin Berky, Maple Mountain; 7. Brandon Wallis, Viewmont; 8. Dalton McQuiddy, Tooele
- 285 — 1. Gage Howard, Uintah; 2. Josh D Jackson, Maple Mountain; 3. Cody Kaleikini, Box Elder; 4. Alex Hansen, Orem; 5. Tallin Chappell, Box Elder; 6. Tyson Naufahu, Springville; 7. David Weatherspoon, Bonneville; 8. Dalton Dunn, Cedar Valley
Boys 5A Divisional B
At Alta High School
Team scores
- Payson, 487.5
- Wasatch, 375.5
- Mountain View, 258
- Lehi, 241
- Timpanogos, 175.5
- Woods Cross, 163.5
- Stansbury, 161.5
- Alta, 156
Individual results
- 106 — 1. Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos; 2. Tyler Khoundet, Stansbury; 3. Jonah Shaw, Payson; 4. Dallen Thomas, Payson; 5. Johnny Orr, Alta; 6. Johnny Ingram, Woods Cross; 7. Farrell Burman, Wasatch; 8. Lorenzo Call, Stansbury
- 113 — 1. Aaron Garcia, Payson; 2. Gable Stoddard, Mountain View; 3. Glade Harman, Mountain View; 4. Kash Steele, Payson; 5. Lincoln Rex, Lehi; 6. Zach Lovell, Alta; 7. Payton Herrick, Skyline; 8. Drew Derrick, Woods Cross
- 120 — 1. Jared Miller, Park City; 2. Parker Hayes, Wasatch; 3. Miles Kohler, Wasatch; 4. Oakley Shumway, Mountain View; 5. Jaxon Moe, Alta; 6. Robens Wardle, Woods Cross; 7. Eduardo Cabrera, Payson; 8. Carson Ashcroft, Stansbury
- 126 — 1. Ethan Boulton, Payson; 2. Heath Clyde, Wasatch; 3. Tristan Ocana, Wasatch; 4. Andrew Monson, Skyline; 5. Parker Robinson, Lehi; 6. Jaxon Hardy, Payson; 7. MYKA LOVE, Jordan; 8. Gus Blake, Brighton
- 132 — 1. Ryder Robinson, Wasatch; 2. Cody Burr, Mountain View; 3. Will Dixon, Payson; 4. Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury; 5. Hayes Thompson, Alta; 6. Stratton Lewis, Timpanogos; 7. Bryce Heffernan, Olympus; 8. DANIEL Spilker, Stansbury
- 138 — 1. Colton Theobald, Payson; 2. Cole Carter, Payson; 3. Austin Kelly, Wasatch; 4. Hank Hanssen, Wasatch; 5. Curtis Shaeffer, Olympus; 6. Quin Christensen, Alta; 7. Isaac Tatton, Brighton; 8. Ty Crockett, Woods Cross
- 144 — 1. Colton Erickson, Woods Cross; 2. Layne Osborn, Payson; 3. Tyler Blevins, Mountain View; 4. Bryson Lloyd, Wasatch; 5. Ammon Cannon, Lehi; 6. Jacob Tatton, Brighton; 7. Barrick Beals, Payson; 8. Camas Barton, Olympus
- 150 — 1. Trevor Frank, Payson; 2. Xavier Perez, Mountain View; 3. John Lockwood Smoot, Woods Cross; 4. Russell Sondrup, Timpanogos; 5. Calton Thurston, Timpanogos; 6. Brady Thomas, Lehi; 7. Michael Fox, Timpview; 8. Keith Cragun, Wasatch
- 157 — 1. Christian Slack, Wasatch; 2. Ashton Thorn, Olympus; 3. Kelton Smith, Payson; 4. Ian Bushell, Alta; 5. Diego Pedraza, Mountain View; 6. Hayden Johnson, Lehi; 7. Evan DeHart, Bountiful; 8. Giona Weston, Bountiful
- 165 — 1. Charlie Fassold, Wasatch; 2. Cameron Williams, Mountain View; 3. Quayde Beck, Payson; 4. ZACH JOHNSON, Jordan; 5. Wyatt Peterson, Payson; 6. Porter Bentley, Timpanogos; 7. Samuel Arvidson, Bountiful; 8. Malcolm Lewis, Brighton
- 175 — 1. Landen Shurtleff, Payson; 2. Josh Olson, Stansbury; 3. Cole Eldredge, Lehi; 4. Kolby Cluff, Wasatch; 5. Owen Cottle, Payson; 6. Hunter Neilson, Bountiful; 7. Isaac McGee, Mountain View; 8. Kenneth Howard, Bountiful
- 190 — 1. Will McCleary, Lehi; 2. Chandler Loveless, Payson; 3. Jace Beckstead, Alta; 4. Micah Murdock, Brighton; 5. Curtis King, Timpanogos; 6. Hunter Homer, Wasatch; 7. Braxen Wright, Bountiful; 8. Ty Russell, Lehi
- 215 — 1. Cash Henderson, Woods Cross; 2. Stone Combs, Park City; 3. Angel Fuentes, Payson; 4. Danny Hoyal, Lehi; 5. Eli Bonyata, Timpanogos; 6. Garrett Christensen, Wasatch; 7. Tony Rindlesbach, Alta; 8. Ian Rogers, Stansbury
- 285 — 1. Isaac Terrell, Lehi; 2. Anisi Purcell, Bountiful; 3. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch; 4. Alex Rosas, Stansbury; 5. Zayden Cook, Payson; 6. Mana Nonu, Brighton; 7. Nathan Bulpitt, Lehi; 8. Carter Vasquez, Payson
Girls 5A Divisional A
At Brighton High School
Team scores
- Uintah, 334
- Northridge, 255
- Maple Mountain, 182.5
- Mountain View, 161.5
- Stansbury, 144
- Park City, 78.5
- Brighton, 55
- Salem Hills, 39
Individual results
- 100 — 1. Jakailei Lujan, Uintah; 2. Jacelyn Rich, Uintah; 3. Nahida Arif, East.
- 105 — 1. Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury; 2. Annika Futch, Park City; 3. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain; 4. Rachel Jones, Northridge; 5. Aidyn Sharp, Uintah; 6. Ivory Cazier, Mountain View.
- 110 — 1. Taileigh Lujan, Uintah; 2. Jennacee Harrison, Uintah; 3. Maria Marin, East; 4. Cecibeth Santos, Northridge; 5. Jasmine Golavar, Mountain View; 6. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain.
- 115 — 1. Chanley Green, Uintah; 2. Ariana McGee, Maple Mountain; 3. Beka Wagner, Uintah; 4. Clarice Marambia, Mountain View.
- 120 — 1. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge; 2. Sydnie Dick, Uintah; 3. Kendra Atwood, Uintah; 4. Kortnee Selin, Stansbury; 5. Donna Wright, Maple Mountain; 6. Abigal Pray, Park City.
- 125 — 1. Isla Baeza, Mountain View; 2. Hailey Holton, Northridge; 3. Addisyn Yack, Uintah; 4. Noa Omessi, Park City; 5. Kacie Jean Nicholes, Stansbury; 6. Tierney Logan, Uintah.
- 130 — 1. Katelyn Wolf, Provo; 2. Nehemiah Cook, Highlnad; 3. Alisa Misselhorn, Northridge; 4. Natalie Southard, Park City; 5. Addie Anderson, Uintah; 6. Cadynce Stubbs, Mountain View.
- 135 — 1. Esther Han, Mountain View; 2. Annie Clanton, Northridge; 3. Maycee Young, Uintah; 4. Cassandra Farnsworth, Maple Mountain; 5. Braylin Jones, Salem Hills; 6. Maria Paterning, Mountain View.
- 140 — 1. Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills; 2. Zarieh Power, Mountain View; 3. Jocelyn Dean, Mountain View; 4. Feelicie Kobryn, Maple Mountain; 5. Corrine Letchford, Park City; 6. Kenna Swanson, Northridge.
- 145 — 1. Elleni Johnson, Murray; 2. Lydia Lewis, Brighton; 3. Aubrey Reynolds, Maple Mountain; 4. Kynsie Sessions, Stansbury; 5. Bethany Poduska, Mountain View; 6. Chiara Porro, Northridge.
- 155 — 1. Abigail Acosta, Stansbury; 2. Alize Acosta, Stansbury; 3. Kayli Keel, Uintah; 4. Kambre Wilhelm, Uintah; Izzy Sawyer, Northridge; 6. Candy Martinez-Prieto, Brighton.
- 170 — 1. Fe Speredon, Northride; 2. Kimberly Hernandez Garcia, Northridge; 3. Casey Harris, Maple Mountain; 4. Ciele Richardson, Uintah; 5; Abigail Gull, Stansbury; 6. Tessa Barton, Uintah.
- 190 — 1. Nya Seiuli, Maple Mountain; 2. Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain; 3. Riley Winters, Northridge; 4. Angie Aguilar, Stansbury; 5. Eseta Tuileta, Brighton; 6. Emma Jensen, Mountain View.
- 235 — 1. Karla Padilla Zapeda, Northridge; 2. Madison Tenney, Uintah; 3. Katelyn Edgell, Brighton; 4. Emma Giuliana Aviles, Northridge; 5. Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain.
Girls 5A Divisional B
At Brighton High School
Team scores
- Springville, 198
- Tooele, 187
- Jordan, 161
- Hillcrest, 124
- Cedar Valley, 106
- Bonneville, 91
- Alta, 68
- Timpview, 58
Individual results
- 100 — 1. Emeri Mortimer, Springville; 2. January Langston, Payson; 3. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus.
- 105 — 1. Lindsay Hansen, Tooele; 2. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest; 3. Delaney Sorenson, Hillcrest.
- 110 — 1. Stephanie Schmolke, Cedar Valley; 2. MaKenzie Archuleta, Jordan; 3. Abbey West, Jordan; 4. Madison Berndt, Bountiful; 5. Ava Barker, Springville; 6. Erica Larson, Cottonwood.
- 115 — 1. AnnaLee Wright, Cedar; 2. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest; 3. Jaycee Ware, Tooele; 4. Cora Emely Hinze, Bonneville; 5. Wendy Tenorio, Springville; 6. Lindsay Webster, Jordan.
- 120 — 1. Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley; 2. Valery Ethington, Springville; 3. Amilla Shinkle, Tooele; 4. Laura Weakley, Springville; 5. Cosette Harrison, Alta; 6. Jordyn Dangerfield, Jordan.
- 125 — 1. Izzy Clemens, Springville; 2. Julissa Mirando, Tooele; 3. Jessica Harrison, Alta; 4. Aleia Baarsma, Hillcrest; 5. Haille Holmes, Lehi.
- 130 — 1. Kaianne Sabagala, Timpview; 2. Hadlie Hood, Bonneville; 3. Kathryn de Groot, Woods Cross; 4. Aspyn Cole, Jordan; 5. Lilly Huchings, Hillcrest; 6. Valeria Morales, Jordan.
- 135 — 1. Patience Smith, Bonneville; 2. Hailey Pedersen, Hillcrest; 3. Chyanne Spann, Spanish Fork; 4. Mollie Scott, Jordan.
- 140 — 1. Alexandra Baird, Tooele; 2. Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville; 3. Maeli Howard, Bountiful.
- 145 — 1. Briona Love, Hillcrest; 2. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi; 3. Savannah Malmgren, Tooele; 4. Karalie Harris, Springville.
- 155 — 1. Hotaia Valeti, Springville; 2. Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley; 3. Malorie Stika, Springville; 4. Ava Collier, Alta; 5. Siena Fairbanks, Jordan; 6. Dana Evans, Tooele.
- 170 — 1. Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview; 2. Kirra Johnson, Tooele; 3. Hayley Harris, Springville; 4. Hannah Babinski, Jordan; 5. Emma Brown, Tooele; 6. Madilyn Schuck, Alta.
- 190 — 1. Camryn Stillman, Cottonwood; 2. Camily Gonzalez, Jordan; 3. Kaleolane Ned, Tooele; 4. Ava Semchuck, Alta; 5. Lilly Warren, Springville; 6. Abby Beauchaine, Cottonwood.
- 235 — 1. Arianah Congur, Jordan.
