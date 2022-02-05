High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets

The 5A boys and girls state qualifying divisional meets were held this week, with Payson and Uintah boys winning their respective meets and then Uintah and Springville girls winning their meets

All the state tournament qualifiers will now rest up for the two-day state tournament at UVU on Feb. 16-17.

Boys 5A Divisional A

At Uintah High School

Team scores

Uintah, 511.5 Box Elder, 303.5 Viewmont, 271.5 Spanish Fork, 196 Maple Mountain, 188 Springville, 182 Salem Hills, 165 Tooele, 164

Individual results

106 — 1. Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork; 2. Logan Holmes, Uintah; 3. Breyton Banks, Salem Hills; 4. Ezekiel Zimmerman, Hillcrest; 5. Diego Leidecker, Salem Hills; 6. Raleigh Thomson, Uintah; 7. Mason Bingham, Box Elder; 8. Boston Tucker, Box Elder

113 — 1. Michael Alexander, Uintah; 2. Parker Hansen, Tooele; 3. Braden Balmforth, Cedar Valley; 4. Ethan DeLeon, Northridge; 5. Sam Rushforth, Viewmont; 6. Wyatt Mangelson, Spanish Fork; 7. Marck Pacher, Orem; 8. Hunter Crocker, Box Elder

120 — 1. Bridger Ricks, Box Elder; 2. Mason Flygare, Tooele; 3. Ethan Thomas, Salem Hills; 4. Kale Bingham, Box Elder; 5. James Astling, Viewmont; 6. Isaiah Rayco, Hillcrest; 7. Vann Woods, Northridge; 8. Braedan Kinney, Orem

126 — 1. Brody Rhoades, Uintah; 2. Drake (Tua) Fedler, Springville; 3. Raiden Harrison, Uintah; 4. Spencer Lee, Viewmont; 5. Caleb Christensen, Box Elder; 6. Antonio Mascarenas, Tooele; 7. Cole Halterman, Viewmont; 8. Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork

132 — 1. David Wetzel, Spanish Fork; 2. Creeson Harrison, Uintah; 3. Jackson Ricks, Box Elder; 4. Jaxon McCurdy, Uintah; 5. Ethan Lund, Murray; 6. Hudson Daley, Viewmont; 7. Joaquin Gonzalez, Highland; 8. Clark Gossard, Cedar Valley

138 — 1. Jaxon Johnson, Uintah; 2. Andrew Weakley, Springville; 3. Bridger Warren, Spanish Fork; 4. Mason Holt, Uintah; 5. Darius Silva, Springville; 6. Theodore Larsen, Viewmont; 7. Wesley Tello, Hillcrest; 8. Kanyon Rasmussen, Salem Hills

144 — 1. Brady Merkley, Uintah; 2. Jacob Rhoades, Uintah; 3. Davin (Tisi) Fedler, Springville; 4. Maximus Martinez, Box Elder; 5. Darant Johnson, Box Elder; 6. Samuel Gehring, Viewmont; 7. Levi Birch, Maple Mountain; 8. Rickie Clegg, Highland

150 — 1. Luke Degrafenried, Salem Hills; 2. Isaac Orrock, Murray; 3. Hixon Canto, Maple Mountain; 4. Tyson Morley, Viewmont; 5. Dillon Dick, Uintah; 6. Ben Brown, Northridge; 7. Alex Koyle, Spanish Fork; 8. Cale Hatch, Uintah

157 — 1. Moses Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont; 2. Christian Hartle, Uintah; 3. Chandler Thompson, Murray; 4. Cole Andersen, Spanish Fork; 5. Conner Zamani, Box Elder; 6. Ty Proctor, Tooele; 7. Jayden Whetton, Box Elder; 8. Nathan Birch, Maple Mountain

165 — 1. Marcus Espinoza-Owens, Viewmont; 2. Dustin Rhoades, Uintah; 3. Kobe Paniagua, Murray; 4. Patrick Clay, Springville; 5. Gabriel McCormick, Maple Mountain; 6. Isaac Simpson, Highland; 7. Jordan Morse, Box Elder; 8. Graham Davis, Bonneville

175 — 1. William Price, Uintah; 2. Joshua Biesinger, Maple Mountain; 3. Tevita Valeti, Springville; 4. Austin Esquivel, Maple Mountain; 5. Ethan Garcia, Tooele; 6. Ryan Petersen, Viewmont; 7. Luke Graver, Spanish Fork; 8. Max Francom, Orem

190 — 1. Austin Richens, Uintah; 2. Andrew Jensen, Maple Mountain; 3. Hudson Doussett, Orem; 4. Kenneth Phillips, Murray; 5. Thanasi Johnson, Murray; 6. Treyveon Marshall, Cedar Valley; 7. Jack Done, Cedar Valley; 8. Kyler Horne, Box Elder

215 — 1. Monson Morley, Salem Hills; 2. Jett Swain, Uintah; 3. Ruben Terrell, Orem; 4. Jake Speredon, Northridge; 5. Sterling Hansen, Viewmont; 6. Benjamin Berky, Maple Mountain; 7. Brandon Wallis, Viewmont; 8. Dalton McQuiddy, Tooele

285 — 1. Gage Howard, Uintah; 2. Josh D Jackson, Maple Mountain; 3. Cody Kaleikini, Box Elder; 4. Alex Hansen, Orem; 5. Tallin Chappell, Box Elder; 6. Tyson Naufahu, Springville; 7. David Weatherspoon, Bonneville; 8. Dalton Dunn, Cedar Valley

Boys 5A Divisional B

At Alta High School

Team scores

Payson, 487.5 Wasatch, 375.5 Mountain View, 258 Lehi, 241 Timpanogos, 175.5 Woods Cross, 163.5 Stansbury, 161.5 Alta, 156

Individual results

106 — 1. Connor Knudsen, Timpanogos; 2. Tyler Khoundet, Stansbury; 3. Jonah Shaw, Payson; 4. Dallen Thomas, Payson; 5. Johnny Orr, Alta; 6. Johnny Ingram, Woods Cross; 7. Farrell Burman, Wasatch; 8. Lorenzo Call, Stansbury

113 — 1. Aaron Garcia, Payson; 2. Gable Stoddard, Mountain View; 3. Glade Harman, Mountain View; 4. Kash Steele, Payson; 5. Lincoln Rex, Lehi; 6. Zach Lovell, Alta; 7. Payton Herrick, Skyline; 8. Drew Derrick, Woods Cross

120 — 1. Jared Miller, Park City; 2. Parker Hayes, Wasatch; 3. Miles Kohler, Wasatch; 4. Oakley Shumway, Mountain View; 5. Jaxon Moe, Alta; 6. Robens Wardle, Woods Cross; 7. Eduardo Cabrera, Payson; 8. Carson Ashcroft, Stansbury

126 — 1. Ethan Boulton, Payson; 2. Heath Clyde, Wasatch; 3. Tristan Ocana, Wasatch; 4. Andrew Monson, Skyline; 5. Parker Robinson, Lehi; 6. Jaxon Hardy, Payson; 7. MYKA LOVE, Jordan; 8. Gus Blake, Brighton

132 — 1. Ryder Robinson, Wasatch; 2. Cody Burr, Mountain View; 3. Will Dixon, Payson; 4. Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury; 5. Hayes Thompson, Alta; 6. Stratton Lewis, Timpanogos; 7. Bryce Heffernan, Olympus; 8. DANIEL Spilker, Stansbury

138 — 1. Colton Theobald, Payson; 2. Cole Carter, Payson; 3. Austin Kelly, Wasatch; 4. Hank Hanssen, Wasatch; 5. Curtis Shaeffer, Olympus; 6. Quin Christensen, Alta; 7. Isaac Tatton, Brighton; 8. Ty Crockett, Woods Cross

144 — 1. Colton Erickson, Woods Cross; 2. Layne Osborn, Payson; 3. Tyler Blevins, Mountain View; 4. Bryson Lloyd, Wasatch; 5. Ammon Cannon, Lehi; 6. Jacob Tatton, Brighton; 7. Barrick Beals, Payson; 8. Camas Barton, Olympus

150 — 1. Trevor Frank, Payson; 2. Xavier Perez, Mountain View; 3. John Lockwood Smoot, Woods Cross; 4. Russell Sondrup, Timpanogos; 5. Calton Thurston, Timpanogos; 6. Brady Thomas, Lehi; 7. Michael Fox, Timpview; 8. Keith Cragun, Wasatch

157 — 1. Christian Slack, Wasatch; 2. Ashton Thorn, Olympus; 3. Kelton Smith, Payson; 4. Ian Bushell, Alta; 5. Diego Pedraza, Mountain View; 6. Hayden Johnson, Lehi; 7. Evan DeHart, Bountiful; 8. Giona Weston, Bountiful

165 — 1. Charlie Fassold, Wasatch; 2. Cameron Williams, Mountain View; 3. Quayde Beck, Payson; 4. ZACH JOHNSON, Jordan; 5. Wyatt Peterson, Payson; 6. Porter Bentley, Timpanogos; 7. Samuel Arvidson, Bountiful; 8. Malcolm Lewis, Brighton

175 — 1. Landen Shurtleff, Payson; 2. Josh Olson, Stansbury; 3. Cole Eldredge, Lehi; 4. Kolby Cluff, Wasatch; 5. Owen Cottle, Payson; 6. Hunter Neilson, Bountiful; 7. Isaac McGee, Mountain View; 8. Kenneth Howard, Bountiful

190 — 1. Will McCleary, Lehi; 2. Chandler Loveless, Payson; 3. Jace Beckstead, Alta; 4. Micah Murdock, Brighton; 5. Curtis King, Timpanogos; 6. Hunter Homer, Wasatch; 7. Braxen Wright, Bountiful; 8. Ty Russell, Lehi

215 — 1. Cash Henderson, Woods Cross; 2. Stone Combs, Park City; 3. Angel Fuentes, Payson; 4. Danny Hoyal, Lehi; 5. Eli Bonyata, Timpanogos; 6. Garrett Christensen, Wasatch; 7. Tony Rindlesbach, Alta; 8. Ian Rogers, Stansbury

285 — 1. Isaac Terrell, Lehi; 2. Anisi Purcell, Bountiful; 3. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch; 4. Alex Rosas, Stansbury; 5. Zayden Cook, Payson; 6. Mana Nonu, Brighton; 7. Nathan Bulpitt, Lehi; 8. Carter Vasquez, Payson

Girls 5A Divisional A

At Brighton High School

Team scores

Uintah, 334 Northridge, 255 Maple Mountain, 182.5 Mountain View, 161.5 Stansbury, 144 Park City, 78.5 Brighton, 55 Salem Hills, 39

Individual results

100 — 1. Jakailei Lujan, Uintah; 2. Jacelyn Rich, Uintah; 3. Nahida Arif, East.

105 — 1. Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury; 2. Annika Futch, Park City; 3. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain; 4. Rachel Jones, Northridge; 5. Aidyn Sharp, Uintah; 6. Ivory Cazier, Mountain View.

110 — 1. Taileigh Lujan, Uintah; 2. Jennacee Harrison, Uintah; 3. Maria Marin, East; 4. Cecibeth Santos, Northridge; 5. Jasmine Golavar, Mountain View; 6. Lilly Lake, Maple Mountain.

115 — 1. Chanley Green, Uintah; 2. Ariana McGee, Maple Mountain; 3. Beka Wagner, Uintah; 4. Clarice Marambia, Mountain View.

120 — 1. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge; 2. Sydnie Dick, Uintah; 3. Kendra Atwood, Uintah; 4. Kortnee Selin, Stansbury; 5. Donna Wright, Maple Mountain; 6. Abigal Pray, Park City.

125 — 1. Isla Baeza, Mountain View; 2. Hailey Holton, Northridge; 3. Addisyn Yack, Uintah; 4. Noa Omessi, Park City; 5. Kacie Jean Nicholes, Stansbury; 6. Tierney Logan, Uintah.

130 — 1. Katelyn Wolf, Provo; 2. Nehemiah Cook, Highlnad; 3. Alisa Misselhorn, Northridge; 4. Natalie Southard, Park City; 5. Addie Anderson, Uintah; 6. Cadynce Stubbs, Mountain View.

135 — 1. Esther Han, Mountain View; 2. Annie Clanton, Northridge; 3. Maycee Young, Uintah; 4. Cassandra Farnsworth, Maple Mountain; 5. Braylin Jones, Salem Hills; 6. Maria Paterning, Mountain View.

140 — 1. Amelie Ledesma, Salem Hills; 2. Zarieh Power, Mountain View; 3. Jocelyn Dean, Mountain View; 4. Feelicie Kobryn, Maple Mountain; 5. Corrine Letchford, Park City; 6. Kenna Swanson, Northridge.

145 — 1. Elleni Johnson, Murray; 2. Lydia Lewis, Brighton; 3. Aubrey Reynolds, Maple Mountain; 4. Kynsie Sessions, Stansbury; 5. Bethany Poduska, Mountain View; 6. Chiara Porro, Northridge.

155 — 1. Abigail Acosta, Stansbury; 2. Alize Acosta, Stansbury; 3. Kayli Keel, Uintah; 4. Kambre Wilhelm, Uintah; Izzy Sawyer, Northridge; 6. Candy Martinez-Prieto, Brighton.

170 — 1. Fe Speredon, Northride; 2. Kimberly Hernandez Garcia, Northridge; 3. Casey Harris, Maple Mountain; 4. Ciele Richardson, Uintah; 5; Abigail Gull, Stansbury; 6. Tessa Barton, Uintah.

190 — 1. Nya Seiuli, Maple Mountain; 2. Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain; 3. Riley Winters, Northridge; 4. Angie Aguilar, Stansbury; 5. Eseta Tuileta, Brighton; 6. Emma Jensen, Mountain View.

235 — 1. Karla Padilla Zapeda, Northridge; 2. Madison Tenney, Uintah; 3. Katelyn Edgell, Brighton; 4. Emma Giuliana Aviles, Northridge; 5. Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain.

Girls 5A Divisional B

At Brighton High School

Team scores

Springville, 198 Tooele, 187 Jordan, 161 Hillcrest, 124 Cedar Valley, 106 Bonneville, 91 Alta, 68 Timpview, 58

Individual results