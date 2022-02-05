Respect for Joe Ingles goes beyond Utah

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

When Joe Ingles collapsed on the court on Sunday night in Minnesota because of what would later be confirmed to be a season-ending ACL tear, his teammates and coaches and all of Jazz nation were pretty devastated. But so were some of his fiercest competitors.

“I have a lot of respect for Joe Ingles the player, the man and who he is,” said Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets. “I feel bad that he suffered that injury.”

Ingles first joined the Jazz in the 2014-15 season, the same year that Quin Snyder became head coach of the Jazz. The following year, Malone took over as the head coach of the Nuggets, the Jazz’s divisional rival.

To say that Malone has seen a lot of Ingles over the years would be an understatement. From all of the regular season games to playoff battles and then the time that was spent in the bubble, just across the hall from each other.

“In that bubble, for 83 days, we had a room and right across the hall was the Jazz,” Malone said. “So we became like “Three’s Company.” I mean, they were right across the hallway from us and I got to spend time with him.”

Ingles has long been the bane of many NBA players, with how unassuming he looks, but how skilled he is on the court.

Through his eight years in the league, Ingles has gained the respect and ire from across the NBA, and for the best reasons.

“When you’re playing against Joe Ingles, he has a really high IQ, great playmaker,” Malone said. “They just max out his talent. Not the most athletic guy, but really, really smart and has the ability to make everyone around him better.”

For the second straight week, Trent Forrest scored a career-high, this time with an 18-point performance against the Denver Nuggets in a 108-104 win on Wednesday. He finished the night on 6 of 7 shooting, went 5 of 6 from the free throw line, hit a 3-pointer, dished out eight assists and had zero turnovers.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Joe Ingles cemented himself in Jazz history by passing John Stockton for the most made 3-pointers in franchise history. Ingles has hit 1,071 3-pointers in a Jazz uniform.

