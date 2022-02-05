3 keys to BYU’s 90-57 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga

BYU (17-8, 5-5) dropped its fourth consecutive game with a 90-57 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga Saturday night at a packed Marriott Center.
3 keys to the Cougars’ loss:
- BYU led 5-0 early on. But that was followed by a 27-4 run by the Zags. Gonzaga led by as many as 30 in the first half and as many as 38 for the game.
- Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) fights with Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) for the ball in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) fight for the rebound in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope holds his head after a big Gonzaga Bulldogs run during the first half in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) tries to shoot over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
- Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren scored 20 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, dished out 6 assists and blocked 5 shots.
- For the game, the Zags shot 52% while BYU shot 30%. Gonzaga outscored the Cougars in the paint, 44-22 and had a 21-5 advantage in fastbreak points.
