3 keys to BYU’s 90-57 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga

By Jeff Call
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore, wearing white, tries to shoot over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, wearing blue
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) tries to shoot over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU (17-8, 5-5) dropped its fourth consecutive game with a 90-57 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga Saturday night at a packed Marriott Center.

3 keys to the Cougars’ loss:

  • BYU led 5-0 early on. But that was followed by a 27-4 run by the Zags. Gonzaga led by as many as 30 in the first half and as many as 38 for the game.
  • Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) fights with Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) for the ball in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) fight for the rebound in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope holds his head after a big Gonzaga Bulldogs run during the first half in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) tries to shoot over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
  • Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren scored 20 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, dished out 6 assists and blocked 5 shots.
  • For the game, the Zags shot 52% while BYU shot 30%. Gonzaga outscored the Cougars in the paint, 44-22 and had a 21-5 advantage in fastbreak points.

