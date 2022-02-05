 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to Utah State’s win over UNLV

By Jeff Hunter
&nbsp;Utah State forward Brandon Horvath, wearing grey, celebrates
FILE — Utah State forward Brandon Horvath (4) celebrates after making a basket against San Jose State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via Associated Press

Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 90-75 victory over the Rebels at the Spectrum.

Here are three keys to Utah State’s 90-75 defeat of UNLV:

  • Up by nine points early in the second half, poor perimeter shooting by the Aggies let the Rebels get back to within 54-53 with about 12 minutes left. But over the next five minutes, Utah State put together a game-changing 16-0 run thanks to hard-nosed defense and great offensive execution close to the basket.
  • Utah State forward Justin Bean just missed his career-high for points scored (33) with 32 points. The senior did knock down a career-best five 3-pointers while shooting 11 of 15 from the field overall.
  • UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton led both teams with 33 points, but the Aggies had three other players score in double digits: Brandon Horvath (17 points), Sean Bairstow (14) and Steven Ashworth (14).

