3 keys to Utah State’s win over UNLV

Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 90-75 victory over the Rebels at the Spectrum.
Here are three keys to Utah State’s 90-75 defeat of UNLV:
- Up by nine points early in the second half, poor perimeter shooting by the Aggies let the Rebels get back to within 54-53 with about 12 minutes left. But over the next five minutes, Utah State put together a game-changing 16-0 run thanks to hard-nosed defense and great offensive execution close to the basket.
- Utah State forward Justin Bean just missed his career-high for points scored (33) with 32 points. The senior did knock down a career-best five 3-pointers while shooting 11 of 15 from the field overall.
- UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton led both teams with 33 points, but the Aggies had three other players score in double digits: Brandon Horvath (17 points), Sean Bairstow (14) and Steven Ashworth (14).
