High school swimming: 5A region championship recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s five region swimming meets in Class 5A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 18-19.
The five region champions for the girls were Box Elder, Skyline, Tooele, Timpview and Wasatch, while the four boys region champs were Box Elder, Olympus, Uintah, Timpview and Wasatch.
Region 5 championships
At South Davis Rec Center
Girls team scores
- Box Elder, 460
- Viewmont, 421
- Bountiful, 264
- Woods Cross, 260
- Northridge, 187
- Bonneville, 161
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:54.00; 2. Box Elder, 1:57.31; 3. Bountiful, 1:58.31.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 2:00.47; 2. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 2:00.78; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 2:10.66.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 2:12.31; 2. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 2:12.40; 3. Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, 2:23.37.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 25.15; 2. Malin Howe, Viewmont, 25.53; 3. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 26.02.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:00.92; 2. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 1:01.99; 3. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:05.63.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 55.19; 2. Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 55.56; 3. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 56.51.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:27.42; 2. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 5:46.28; 3. Bailey Hodgkinson, Box Elder, 5:51.76.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:45.56; 2. Bountiful, 1:46.50; 3. Bonneville, 1:48.88.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Elle Hall, Woods Cross, 1:04.66; 2. Madelynn Fenwick, Bountiful, 1:04.82; 3. Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, 1:05.29.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 1:08.39; 2. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:08.65; 3. Malin Howe, Viewmont, 1:08.82.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 3:49.40; 2. Woods Cross, 3:53.52; 3. Box Elder, 3:56.03.
Boys team scores
- Box Elder, 536.6
- Woods Cross, 392.5
- Bountiful, 329
- Viewmont, 239
- Bonneville, 166
- Northridge, 109
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 1:42.24; 2. Bountiful, 1:42.41; 3. Box Elder, 1:45.30.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Spencer Monson, Bountiful, 1:53.25; 2. Jared Chamberlain, Viewmont, 1:54.76; 3. Cale Bodily, Box Elder, 1:55.13.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 2:02.69; 2. David Draney, Box Elder, 2:07.34; 3. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 2:07.74.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lee Hunter, Woods Cross, 22.70; 2. Ethan Ward, Box Elder, 22.75; 3. Abel Chomjak, Woods Cross, 22.80.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Tyler Orme, Bountiful, 53.77; 2. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 54.16; 3. Jace Fambro, Northridge, 58.39.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 49.40; 2 (tie). Lee Hunter, Woods Cross; Ethan Ward, Box Elder, 50.61.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Jacob Ferguson, Box Elder, 5:04.11; 2. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:04.27; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 5:12.43.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. 1. Box Elder, 1:35.51; 2. Woods Cross, 1:39.53; 3. Box Elder, 1:39.97
- 100 backstroke — 1. Abel Chomjak, Woods Cross, 56.83; 2. Mark Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, 59.44; 3. Dallin McKee, Box Elder, 1:01.00.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Tyler Orme, Bountiful, 1:01.65; 2. Tyler Gunn, Bountiful, 1:02.13; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 1:02.28.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Box Elder, 3:24.76; 2. Woods Cross, 3:26.71; 3. Viewmont, 3:28.70.
Region 6 championships
At Cottonwood Heights
Girls team scores
- Skyline, 420
- Olympus, 353.5
- Park City, 332.5
- Brighton, 303
- Highland, 226
- Murray, 158
- East, 89
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Olympus, 1:47.01; 2. Skyline, 1:49.94; 3. Park City, 1:56.43.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:54.95; 2. Kathleen Richter, Murray, 1:55.74; 3. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:59.09.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 2:08.94; 2. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:13.05; 3. Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, 2:15.99.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.70; 2. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.90; 3. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 25.01.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 57.12; 2. Sara Wall, Park City, 59.67; 3. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 59.92.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 53.87; 2. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 54.89; 3. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 55.10.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 5:10.18; 2. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 5:19.81; 3. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:22.45.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:41.64; 2. Skyline, 1:41.66; 3. Park City, 1:43.65.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.59; 2. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 57.73; 3. Chloe Cline, Brighton, 1:00.30.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 1:04.42; 2. Lucy Johnson, 1:07.25; 3. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:08.11.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 3:42.15; 2. Park City, 3:43.31; 3. Olympus, 3:43.83.
Boys team scores
- Olympus, 500
- Skyline, 429
- Brighton, 328
- Park City, 176.5
- Murray, 173
- Highland, 164.5
- East, 87
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. 1. Olympus, 1:35.28; 2. Skyline, 1:37.55; 3. Brighton, 1:39.13.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 1:44.18; 2. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:45.04; 3. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 1:45.53.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 1:51.85; 2. Ian Conner, Olympus, 1:57.01; 3. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:59.62.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Jack Saber, Olympus, 21.63; 2. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 21.68; 3. Noah Williams, Skyline, 22.05.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 49.19; 2. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 52.49; 3. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 52.57.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 48.22; 2. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 48.32; 3. Zach Richter, Murray, 48.57.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 4:43.02; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:44.09; 3. Matt Quakenbush, Olympus, 4:44.39.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:25.98; 2. Skyline, 1:29.69; 3. Brighton, 1:31.29.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 53.03; 2. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 53.42; 3. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 53.70.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 57.89; 2. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 58.27; 3. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 1:01.09.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:08.81; 2. Brighton, 3:11.04; 3. Skyline, 3:18.61.
- Uintah High School boys swimming finished first at the Region 7 championships in the final tune-up before the 5A state championships. Provided by Uintah
- Tooele High School girls swimming finished first at the Region 7 championships in the final tune-up before the 5A state championships. Provided by Tooele
Region 7 championships
At Wasatch High School
Girls team scores
- Tooele, 310
- Cottonwood, 306
- Uintah, 299
- Cedar Valley, 279
- Payson, 220
- Stansbury, 194
- Hillcrest, 137
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 2:05.12; 2. Payson, 2:06.79; 3. Cedar Valley, 2:11.70.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 1:59.90; 2. Lily Cole, Cottonwood, 2:02.65;3. Kate Walker, Tooele, 2:16.63.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 2:16.85; 2. Lauren Von Niederhausern, Tooele, 2:31.77; 3. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 2:36.73
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lily Cole, Cottonwood, 25.68; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 26.33; 3. Dorrie Twede, Cedar Valley, 27.38.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:00.46; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:05.12; 3. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 1:14.30.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson; 3. Danielle Hardy, Cedar Valley, 1:00.04.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:24.56; 2. Abigail Kendall, Cedar Valley, 6:06.87; 3. Hadlee Thomas, 6:07.14.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:48.92; 2. Cedar Valley, 1:49.76; 3. Payson, 1:50.09.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:01.44; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:05.42; 3. Kate Walker, Tooele, 1:10.51.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 1:18.84; 2. Ashlyn Lockwood, Cedar Valley, 1:21.37; 3. Alison Valadez, Uintah, 1:22.84.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Valley, 4:03.63; 2. Tooele, 4:18.24; 3. Uintah, 4:22.19.
Boys team scores
- Uintah, 332
- Cottonwood, 305.5
- Payson, 300
- Hillcrest, 289.5
- Stansbury, 245
- Tooele, 197
- Cedar Valley, 187
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:42.31; 2. Hillcrest, 1:45.82; 3. Uintah, 1:46.84.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:46.54; 2. Braedon Scott, Cedar valley, 1:49.84; 3. Jagger Morton, Uintah, 1:56.86.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 2:03.89; 2. Artur Daril, Uintah, 2:04.67; 3. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 2:11.45.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 22.32; 2. Wyatt Barry, Stansbury, 23.62; Spencer Behrend, Payson, 23.76.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 54.56; 2. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 56.92; 3. Jacob Nelson, Cedar Valley, 58.90.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 48.73; 2. Spencer Behrend, Payson, 52.19; 3 (tie). Evan Fessenden, Hillcrest; Packard Lewon, Cottonwood, 53.44.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Jagger Morton, Uintah, 5:24.47; 2. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 5:25.11; 3. Wyatt Kiever, Uintah, 5:27.16.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Payson, 1:33.13; 2. Stansbury, 1:35.52; 3. Hillcrest, 1:39.10.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 56.02; 2. Artur Darii, Uintah, 56.91; 3. Isaac Adair, Stansbury, 59.43.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 57.92; 2. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 1:00.57; 3. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 1:01.52.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Cottonwood, 3:23.49; 2. Payson, 3:29.51; 3. Uintah, 3:33.80.
Region 8 championships
At Timpview High School
Girls team scores
- Timpview, 422
- Alta, 374
- Timpanogos, 258
- Lehi, 226
- Orem, 161
- Mountain View, 151
- Jordan, 148
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Timpview, 1:52.15; 2. Timpanogos, 2:03.80; 3. Alta, 2:04.57.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 1:58.28; 2. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 2:04.25; 3. Leila Lawson, Orem, 2:05.89.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:15.10; 2. Kate Degering, Alta, 2:21.94; 3. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 2:25.07.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 25.53; 2. Maren Kelly, Timpview, 26.05; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 26.24.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:00.77; 2. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 1:01.49; 3. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 1:03.93.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 53.60; 2. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 55.77; 3. Maren Kelly, Timpview, 57.89.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 5:38.29; 2. Elena Smith, Alta, 5:38.85; 3. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 5:44.92.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 1:45.29; 2. Lehi, 1:48.30; 3. Alta, 1:48.85.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 58.16; 2. Sydney Phillips, Timpview, 1:00.91; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 1:03.72.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, 1:08.49; 2. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 1:10.41; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 1:13.25.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:49.40; 2. Timpanogos, 3:53.86; 3. Alta, 3:59.72.
Boys team scores
- Timpview, 455
- Jordan, 33
- Alta, 307
- Lehi, 275
- Orem, 245
- Mountain View, 133
- Timpanogos, 96
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Timpview, 1:39.10; 2. Lehi, 1:40.46; 3. Alta, 1:45.38.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:45.64; 2. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 1:46.85; 3. Isaac Sanft, Timpview, 1:52.15.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:57.18; 2. Robs Barton, Jordan, 2:00.18; 3. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 2:02.07.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Sebi McFarland, Timpview, 22.91; 2. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 23.30; 3. Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 23.92.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Josh Smith, Alta, 53.01; 2. Isaac Brockbank, Jordan, 56.18; 3. Ben Dulong, Jordan, 56.29.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Max Murdock, Orem, 53.51; 2. Cooper Pope, Timpanogos, 54.58; 3. Ryan Larsen, Orem, 55.52.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 4:47.29; 2. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:48.70; 3. Robs Barton, Jordan, 4:51.50.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 1:33.23; 2. Jordan, 1:33.93; 3. Lehi, 1:36.39.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 52.00; 2. Sean Honey, Timpview, 52.76; 3. Gauge Tobiasson, Mountain View, 54.06.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 59.97; 2. Jaden Tu, Alta, 1:03.15; 3. Brady Matsu, Timpview, 1:03.49.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:22.80; 2. Lehi, 3:28.50; 3. Alta, 3:29.29.
Region 9 championships
At Wasatch High School
Girls team scores
- Wasatch, 540
- Maple Mountain, 302
- Springville, 274
- Salem Hills, 229
- Provo, 220
- Spanish Fork, 218
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:54.63; 2. Wasatch, 1:55.01; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:56.79.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 1:52.28; 2. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 2:01.20; 3. Lauren Snyder, Wasatch, 2:03.40.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch, 2:15.64; 2. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 2:17.82; Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 2:18.85.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 25.47; 2. Jaeden Haynes, Wasatch, 25.53; 3. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 25.57.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch, 1:01.83; 2. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 1:02.52; 3. Madi Graham, Salem Hills, 1:02.56.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 50.94; 2. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 55.61; 3. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 56.73.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Lauren Snyder, Wasatch, 5:27.54; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:28.14; 3. Ashlyn Hicken, Wasatch, 5:33.63.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:41.86; 2. Wasatch, 1:42.56; 3. Provo, 1:45.05.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 1:00.69; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 1:01.97; 3. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 1:02.54.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Savannah Eatough, Provo, 1:09.65; 2. Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 1:10.76; 3. Alaina Perrins, Maple Mountain, 1:11.55.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 3:46.22; 2. Provo, 3:51.47; 3. Springville, 3:52.73.
Boys team scores
- Wasatch, 475
- Springville, 404
- Spanish Fork, 281
- Maple Mountain, 249
- Provo, 210
- Salem Hills, 122
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:39.09; 2. Wasatch, 1:41.02; 3. Provo, 1:42.25.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 1:45.47; 2. Oggie Riley, Springville, 1:48.74; 3. Easton Mousser, Springville, 1:52.18.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 2:08.32; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Provo, 2:08.60; 3. Grayden Hunter, Maple Mountain, 2:10.66.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 21.82; 2. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 22.09; 3. Austin Mertz, Springville, 22.28.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 51.90; 2. Oggie Riley, Springville, 54.21; 3. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 54.47.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 48.78; 2. Austin Mertz, Springville, 49.23; 3. Morgan Simis, Wasatch, 50.85.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Easton Mousser, Springville, 5:01.00; 2. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 5:09.72; 3. Bryton Bushnell, Wasatch, 5:11.84.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Springville, 1:29.50; 2. Wasatch, 1:30.36; 3. Provo, 1:31.88.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Luke Johnson, Provo, 54.74; 2. Grayden Hunter, Maple Mountain, 57.12; 3. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 58.08.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 57.51; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Provo, 1:03.02; 3. Ben Hansen, Spanish Fork, 1:03.59.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Springville, 3:19.73; 2. Spanish Fork, 3:21.95; 3. Wasatch, 3:26.35.
