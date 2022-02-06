High school swimming: 5A region championship recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s five region swimming meets in Class 5A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 18-19.

The five region champions for the girls were Box Elder, Skyline, Tooele, Timpview and Wasatch, while the four boys region champs were Box Elder, Olympus, Uintah, Timpview and Wasatch.

Grid View Box Elder’s boys swimming team captured the Region 5 championship at the South Davis Rec center. Provided by Box Elder

Box Elder’s girls swimming team captured the Region 5 championship at the South Davis Rec center. Provided by Box Elder

Region 5 championships

At South Davis Rec Center

Girls team scores

Box Elder, 460 Viewmont, 421 Bountiful, 264 Woods Cross, 260 Northridge, 187 Bonneville, 161

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:54.00; 2. Box Elder, 1:57.31; 3. Bountiful, 1:58.31.

— 1. Viewmont, 1:54.00; 2. Box Elder, 1:57.31; 3. Bountiful, 1:58.31. 200 freestyle — 1. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 2:00.47; 2. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 2:00.78; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 2:10.66.

200 individual medley — 1. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 2:12.31; 2. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 2:12.40; 3. Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, 2:23.37.

— 1. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 2:12.31; 2. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 2:12.40; 3. Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, 2:23.37. 50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 25.15; 2. Malin Howe, Viewmont, 25.53; 3. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 26.02.

— 1. Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 25.15; 2. Malin Howe, Viewmont, 25.53; 3. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 26.02. 100 butterfly — 1. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:00.92; 2. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 1:01.99; 3. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:05.63.

— 1. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:00.92; 2. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 1:01.99; 3. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:05.63. 100 freestyle — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 55.19; 2. Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 55.56; 3. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 56.51.

— 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 55.19; 2. Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, 55.56; 3. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 56.51. 500 freestyle — 1. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:27.42; 2. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 5:46.28; 3. Bailey Hodgkinson, Box Elder, 5:51.76.

— 1. Nohea Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:27.42; 2. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 5:46.28; 3. Bailey Hodgkinson, Box Elder, 5:51.76. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:45.56; 2. Bountiful, 1:46.50; 3. Bonneville, 1:48.88.

— 1. Viewmont, 1:45.56; 2. Bountiful, 1:46.50; 3. Bonneville, 1:48.88. 100 backstroke — 1. Elle Hall, Woods Cross, 1:04.66; 2. Madelynn Fenwick, Bountiful, 1:04.82; 3. Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, 1:05.29.

— 1. Elle Hall, Woods Cross, 1:04.66; 2. Madelynn Fenwick, Bountiful, 1:04.82; 3. Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, 1:05.29. 100 breaststroke — 1. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 1:08.39; 2. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:08.65; 3. Malin Howe, Viewmont, 1:08.82.

— 1. Elle Decker, Viewmont, 1:08.39; 2. Sadie Duke, Bountiful, 1:08.65; 3. Malin Howe, Viewmont, 1:08.82. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 3:49.40; 2. Woods Cross, 3:53.52; 3. Box Elder, 3:56.03.

Boys team scores

Box Elder, 536.6 Woods Cross, 392.5 Bountiful, 329 Viewmont, 239 Bonneville, 166 Northridge, 109

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 1:42.24; 2. Bountiful, 1:42.41; 3. Box Elder, 1:45.30.

— 1. Woods Cross, 1:42.24; 2. Bountiful, 1:42.41; 3. Box Elder, 1:45.30. 200 freestyle — 1. Spencer Monson, Bountiful, 1:53.25; 2. Jared Chamberlain, Viewmont, 1:54.76; 3. Cale Bodily, Box Elder, 1:55.13.

— 1. Spencer Monson, Bountiful, 1:53.25; 2. Jared Chamberlain, Viewmont, 1:54.76; 3. Cale Bodily, Box Elder, 1:55.13. 200 individual medley — 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 2:02.69; 2. David Draney, Box Elder, 2:07.34; 3. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 2:07.74.

— 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 2:02.69; 2. David Draney, Box Elder, 2:07.34; 3. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 2:07.74. 50 freestyle — 1. Lee Hunter, Woods Cross, 22.70; 2. Ethan Ward, Box Elder, 22.75; 3. Abel Chomjak, Woods Cross, 22.80.

— 1. Lee Hunter, Woods Cross, 22.70; 2. Ethan Ward, Box Elder, 22.75; 3. Abel Chomjak, Woods Cross, 22.80. 100 butterfly — 1. Tyler Orme, Bountiful, 53.77; 2. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 54.16; 3. Jace Fambro, Northridge, 58.39.

— 1. Tyler Orme, Bountiful, 53.77; 2. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 54.16; 3. Jace Fambro, Northridge, 58.39. 100 freestyle — 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 49.40; 2 (tie). Lee Hunter, Woods Cross; Ethan Ward, Box Elder, 50.61.

— 1. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 49.40; 2 (tie). Lee Hunter, Woods Cross; Ethan Ward, Box Elder, 50.61. 500 freestyle — 1. Jacob Ferguson, Box Elder, 5:04.11; 2. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:04.27; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 5:12.43.

— 1. Jacob Ferguson, Box Elder, 5:04.11; 2. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:04.27; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 5:12.43. 2 00 freestyle relay — 1. 1. Box Elder, 1:35.51; 2. Woods Cross, 1:39.53; 3. Box Elder, 1:39.97

— 1. 1. Box Elder, 1:35.51; 2. Woods Cross, 1:39.53; 3. Box Elder, 1:39.97 100 backstroke — 1. Abel Chomjak, Woods Cross, 56.83; 2. Mark Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, 59.44; 3. Dallin McKee, Box Elder, 1:01.00.

— 1. Abel Chomjak, Woods Cross, 56.83; 2. Mark Glissmeyer, Woods Cross, 59.44; 3. Dallin McKee, Box Elder, 1:01.00. 100 breaststroke — 1. Tyler Orme, Bountiful, 1:01.65; 2. Tyler Gunn, Bountiful, 1:02.13; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 1:02.28.

— 1. Tyler Orme, Bountiful, 1:01.65; 2. Tyler Gunn, Bountiful, 1:02.13; 3. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 1:02.28. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Box Elder, 3:24.76; 2. Woods Cross, 3:26.71; 3. Viewmont, 3:28.70.

Grid View Skyline’s girls swimming team captured the Region 6 championship at the Cottonwood Heights Aquatic Center. Provided by Skyline

Region 6 championships

At Cottonwood Heights

Girls team scores

Skyline, 420 Olympus, 353.5 Park City, 332.5 Brighton, 303 Highland, 226 Murray, 158 East, 89

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Olympus, 1:47.01; 2. Skyline, 1:49.94; 3. Park City, 1:56.43.

— 1. Olympus, 1:47.01; 2. Skyline, 1:49.94; 3. Park City, 1:56.43. 200 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:54.95; 2. Kathleen Richter, Murray, 1:55.74; 3. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:59.09.

— 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:54.95; 2. Kathleen Richter, Murray, 1:55.74; 3. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:59.09. 200 individual medley — 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 2:08.94; 2. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:13.05; 3. Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, 2:15.99.

— 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 2:08.94; 2. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:13.05; 3. Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, 2:15.99. 50 freestyle — 1. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.70; 2. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.90; 3. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 25.01.

— 1. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.70; 2. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.90; 3. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 25.01. 100 butterfly — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 57.12; 2. Sara Wall, Park City, 59.67; 3. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 59.92.

— 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 57.12; 2. Sara Wall, Park City, 59.67; 3. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 59.92. 100 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 53.87; 2. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 54.89; 3. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 55.10.

— 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 53.87; 2. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 54.89; 3. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 55.10. 500 freestyle — 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 5:10.18; 2. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 5:19.81; 3. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:22.45.

— 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Olympus, 5:10.18; 2. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 5:19.81; 3. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:22.45. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:41.64; 2. Skyline, 1:41.66; 3. Park City, 1:43.65.

— 1. Olympus, 1:41.64; 2. Skyline, 1:41.66; 3. Park City, 1:43.65. 100 backstroke — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.59; 2. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 57.73; 3. Chloe Cline, Brighton, 1:00.30.

— 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.59; 2. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 57.73; 3. Chloe Cline, Brighton, 1:00.30. 100 breaststroke — 1. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 1:04.42; 2. Lucy Johnson, 1:07.25; 3. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:08.11.

— 1. Madeleine Moran, Olympus, 1:04.42; 2. Lucy Johnson, 1:07.25; 3. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:08.11. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 3:42.15; 2. Park City, 3:43.31; 3. Olympus, 3:43.83.

Boys team scores

Olympus, 500 Skyline, 429 Brighton, 328 Park City, 176.5 Murray, 173 Highland, 164.5 East, 87

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. 1. Olympus, 1:35.28; 2. Skyline, 1:37.55; 3. Brighton, 1:39.13.

— 1. 1. Olympus, 1:35.28; 2. Skyline, 1:37.55; 3. Brighton, 1:39.13. 200 freestyle — 1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 1:44.18; 2. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:45.04; 3. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 1:45.53.

— 1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 1:44.18; 2. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:45.04; 3. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 1:45.53. 200 individual medley — 1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 1:51.85; 2. Ian Conner, Olympus, 1:57.01; 3. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:59.62.

— 1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 1:51.85; 2. Ian Conner, Olympus, 1:57.01; 3. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:59.62. 50 freestyle — 1. Jack Saber, Olympus, 21.63; 2. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 21.68; 3. Noah Williams, Skyline, 22.05.

— 1. Jack Saber, Olympus, 21.63; 2. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 21.68; 3. Noah Williams, Skyline, 22.05. 100 butterfly — 1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 49.19; 2. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 52.49; 3. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 52.57.

— 1. Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, 49.19; 2. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 52.49; 3. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 52.57. 100 freestyle — 1. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 48.22; 2. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 48.32; 3. Zach Richter, Murray, 48.57.

— 1. Ethan Astle, Olympus, 48.22; 2. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 48.32; 3. Zach Richter, Murray, 48.57. 500 freestyle — 1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 4:43.02; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:44.09; 3. Matt Quakenbush, Olympus, 4:44.39.

— 1. Daniel Detjen, Brighton, 4:43.02; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:44.09; 3. Matt Quakenbush, Olympus, 4:44.39. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:25.98; 2. Skyline, 1:29.69; 3. Brighton, 1:31.29.

— 1. Olympus, 1:25.98; 2. Skyline, 1:29.69; 3. Brighton, 1:31.29. 100 backstroke — 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 53.03; 2. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 53.42; 3. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 53.70.

— 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 53.03; 2. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 53.42; 3. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 53.70. 100 breaststroke — 1. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 57.89; 2. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 58.27; 3. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 1:01.09.

— 1. Alexander Turney, Olympus, 57.89; 2. Bridger Sink, Olympus, 58.27; 3. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 1:01.09. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:08.81; 2. Brighton, 3:11.04; 3. Skyline, 3:18.61.

Grid View Uintah High School boys swimming finished first at the Region 7 championships in the final tune-up before the 5A state championships. Provided by Uintah

Tooele High School girls swimming finished first at the Region 7 championships in the final tune-up before the 5A state championships. Provided by Tooele

Region 7 championships

At Wasatch High School

Girls team scores

Tooele, 310 Cottonwood, 306 Uintah, 299 Cedar Valley, 279 Payson, 220 Stansbury, 194 Hillcrest, 137

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 2:05.12; 2. Payson, 2:06.79; 3. Cedar Valley, 2:11.70.

— 1. Cottonwood, 2:05.12; 2. Payson, 2:06.79; 3. Cedar Valley, 2:11.70. 200 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 1:59.90; 2. Lily Cole, Cottonwood, 2:02.65;3. Kate Walker, Tooele, 2:16.63.

— 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 1:59.90; 2. Lily Cole, Cottonwood, 2:02.65;3. Kate Walker, Tooele, 2:16.63. 200 individual medley — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 2:16.85; 2. Lauren Von Niederhausern, Tooele, 2:31.77; 3. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 2:36.73

— 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 2:16.85; 2. Lauren Von Niederhausern, Tooele, 2:31.77; 3. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 2:36.73 50 freestyle — 1. Lily Cole, Cottonwood, 25.68; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 26.33; 3. Dorrie Twede, Cedar Valley, 27.38.

— 1. Lily Cole, Cottonwood, 25.68; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 26.33; 3. Dorrie Twede, Cedar Valley, 27.38. 100 butterfly — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:00.46; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:05.12; 3. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 1:14.30.

— 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:00.46; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:05.12; 3. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 1:14.30. 100 freestyle — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson; 3. Danielle Hardy, Cedar Valley, 1:00.04.

— 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson; 3. Danielle Hardy, Cedar Valley, 1:00.04. 500 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:24.56; 2. Abigail Kendall, Cedar Valley, 6:06.87; 3. Hadlee Thomas, 6:07.14.

— 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:24.56; 2. Abigail Kendall, Cedar Valley, 6:06.87; 3. Hadlee Thomas, 6:07.14. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:48.92; 2. Cedar Valley, 1:49.76; 3. Payson, 1:50.09.

— 1. Cottonwood, 1:48.92; 2. Cedar Valley, 1:49.76; 3. Payson, 1:50.09. 100 backstroke — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:01.44; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:05.42; 3. Kate Walker, Tooele, 1:10.51.

— 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:01.44; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:05.42; 3. Kate Walker, Tooele, 1:10.51. 100 breaststroke — 1. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 1:18.84; 2. Ashlyn Lockwood, Cedar Valley, 1:21.37; 3. Alison Valadez, Uintah, 1:22.84.

— 1. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 1:18.84; 2. Ashlyn Lockwood, Cedar Valley, 1:21.37; 3. Alison Valadez, Uintah, 1:22.84. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Valley, 4:03.63; 2. Tooele, 4:18.24; 3. Uintah, 4:22.19.

Boys team scores

Uintah, 332 Cottonwood, 305.5 Payson, 300 Hillcrest, 289.5 Stansbury, 245 Tooele, 197 Cedar Valley, 187

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:42.31; 2. Hillcrest, 1:45.82; 3. Uintah, 1:46.84.

— 1. Cottonwood, 1:42.31; 2. Hillcrest, 1:45.82; 3. Uintah, 1:46.84. 200 freestyle — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:46.54; 2. Braedon Scott, Cedar valley, 1:49.84; 3. Jagger Morton, Uintah, 1:56.86.

— 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:46.54; 2. Braedon Scott, Cedar valley, 1:49.84; 3. Jagger Morton, Uintah, 1:56.86. 200 individual medley — 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 2:03.89; 2. Artur Daril, Uintah, 2:04.67; 3. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 2:11.45.

— 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 2:03.89; 2. Artur Daril, Uintah, 2:04.67; 3. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 2:11.45. 50 freestyle — 1. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 22.32; 2. Wyatt Barry, Stansbury, 23.62; Spencer Behrend, Payson, 23.76.

— 1. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 22.32; 2. Wyatt Barry, Stansbury, 23.62; Spencer Behrend, Payson, 23.76. 100 butterfly — 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 54.56; 2. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 56.92; 3. Jacob Nelson, Cedar Valley, 58.90.

— 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 54.56; 2. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 56.92; 3. Jacob Nelson, Cedar Valley, 58.90. 100 freestyle — 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 48.73; 2. Spencer Behrend, Payson, 52.19; 3 (tie). Evan Fessenden, Hillcrest; Packard Lewon, Cottonwood, 53.44.

— 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 48.73; 2. Spencer Behrend, Payson, 52.19; 3 (tie). Evan Fessenden, Hillcrest; Packard Lewon, Cottonwood, 53.44. 500 freestyle — 1. Jagger Morton, Uintah, 5:24.47; 2. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 5:25.11; 3. Wyatt Kiever, Uintah, 5:27.16.

— 1. Jagger Morton, Uintah, 5:24.47; 2. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 5:25.11; 3. Wyatt Kiever, Uintah, 5:27.16. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Payson, 1:33.13; 2. Stansbury, 1:35.52; 3. Hillcrest, 1:39.10.

— 1. Payson, 1:33.13; 2. Stansbury, 1:35.52; 3. Hillcrest, 1:39.10. 100 backstroke — 1. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 56.02; 2. Artur Darii, Uintah, 56.91; 3. Isaac Adair, Stansbury, 59.43.

— 1. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 56.02; 2. Artur Darii, Uintah, 56.91; 3. Isaac Adair, Stansbury, 59.43. 100 breaststroke — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 57.92; 2. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 1:00.57; 3. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 1:01.52.

— 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 57.92; 2. Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, 1:00.57; 3. Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, 1:01.52. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Cottonwood, 3:23.49; 2. Payson, 3:29.51; 3. Uintah, 3:33.80.

Region 8 championships

At Timpview High School

Girls team scores

Timpview, 422 Alta, 374 Timpanogos, 258 Lehi, 226 Orem, 161 Mountain View, 151 Jordan, 148

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Timpview, 1:52.15; 2. Timpanogos, 2:03.80; 3. Alta, 2:04.57.

— 1. Timpview, 1:52.15; 2. Timpanogos, 2:03.80; 3. Alta, 2:04.57. 200 freestyle — 1. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 1:58.28; 2. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 2:04.25; 3. Leila Lawson, Orem, 2:05.89.

— 1. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 1:58.28; 2. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 2:04.25; 3. Leila Lawson, Orem, 2:05.89. 200 individual medley — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:15.10; 2. Kate Degering, Alta, 2:21.94; 3. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 2:25.07.

— 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:15.10; 2. Kate Degering, Alta, 2:21.94; 3. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 2:25.07. 50 freestyle — 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 25.53; 2. Maren Kelly, Timpview, 26.05; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 26.24.

— 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 25.53; 2. Maren Kelly, Timpview, 26.05; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 26.24. 100 butterfly — 1. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:00.77; 2. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 1:01.49; 3. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 1:03.93.

— 1. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:00.77; 2. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 1:01.49; 3. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 1:03.93. 100 freestyle — 1. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 53.60; 2. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 55.77; 3. Maren Kelly, Timpview, 57.89.

— 1. Taya Riser, Timpanogos, 53.60; 2. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 55.77; 3. Maren Kelly, Timpview, 57.89. 500 freestyle — 1. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 5:38.29; 2. Elena Smith, Alta, 5:38.85; 3. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 5:44.92.

— 1. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 5:38.29; 2. Elena Smith, Alta, 5:38.85; 3. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 5:44.92. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 1:45.29; 2. Lehi, 1:48.30; 3. Alta, 1:48.85.

— 1. Timpview, 1:45.29; 2. Lehi, 1:48.30; 3. Alta, 1:48.85. 100 backstroke — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 58.16; 2. Sydney Phillips, Timpview, 1:00.91; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 1:03.72.

— 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 58.16; 2. Sydney Phillips, Timpview, 1:00.91; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 1:03.72. 100 breaststroke — 1. Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, 1:08.49; 2. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 1:10.41; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 1:13.25.

— 1. Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, 1:08.49; 2. Annie Robinson, Timpview, 1:10.41; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 1:13.25. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:49.40; 2. Timpanogos, 3:53.86; 3. Alta, 3:59.72.

Boys team scores

Timpview, 455 Jordan, 33 Alta, 307 Lehi, 275 Orem, 245 Mountain View, 133 Timpanogos, 96

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Timpview, 1:39.10; 2. Lehi, 1:40.46; 3. Alta, 1:45.38.

— 1. Timpview, 1:39.10; 2. Lehi, 1:40.46; 3. Alta, 1:45.38. 200 freestyle — 1. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:45.64; 2. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 1:46.85; 3. Isaac Sanft, Timpview, 1:52.15.

— 1. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:45.64; 2. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 1:46.85; 3. Isaac Sanft, Timpview, 1:52.15. 200 individual medley — 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:57.18; 2. Robs Barton, Jordan, 2:00.18; 3. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 2:02.07.

— 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:57.18; 2. Robs Barton, Jordan, 2:00.18; 3. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 2:02.07. 50 freestyle — 1. Sebi McFarland, Timpview, 22.91; 2. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 23.30; 3. Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 23.92.

— 1. Sebi McFarland, Timpview, 22.91; 2. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 23.30; 3. Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 23.92. 100 butterfly — 1. Josh Smith, Alta, 53.01; 2. Isaac Brockbank, Jordan, 56.18; 3. Ben Dulong, Jordan, 56.29.

— 1. Josh Smith, Alta, 53.01; 2. Isaac Brockbank, Jordan, 56.18; 3. Ben Dulong, Jordan, 56.29. 100 freestyle — 1. Max Murdock, Orem, 53.51; 2. Cooper Pope, Timpanogos, 54.58; 3. Ryan Larsen, Orem, 55.52.

— 1. Max Murdock, Orem, 53.51; 2. Cooper Pope, Timpanogos, 54.58; 3. Ryan Larsen, Orem, 55.52. 500 freestyle — 1. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 4:47.29; 2. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:48.70; 3. Robs Barton, Jordan, 4:51.50.

— 1. Alijah Whitney, Timpview, 4:47.29; 2. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:48.70; 3. Robs Barton, Jordan, 4:51.50. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 1:33.23; 2. Jordan, 1:33.93; 3. Lehi, 1:36.39.

— 1. Timpview, 1:33.23; 2. Jordan, 1:33.93; 3. Lehi, 1:36.39. 100 backstroke — 1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 52.00; 2. Sean Honey, Timpview, 52.76; 3. Gauge Tobiasson, Mountain View, 54.06.

100 breaststroke — 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 59.97; 2. Jaden Tu, Alta, 1:03.15; 3. Brady Matsu, Timpview, 1:03.49.

— 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 59.97; 2. Jaden Tu, Alta, 1:03.15; 3. Brady Matsu, Timpview, 1:03.49. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:22.80; 2. Lehi, 3:28.50; 3. Alta, 3:29.29.

Grid View Wasatch’s boys swimming team captured the Region 9 championship at Wasatch High School. Provided by Wasatch

Wasatch’s girls swimming team captured the Region 9 championship at Wasatch High School. Provided by Wasatch

Region 9 championships

At Wasatch High School

Girls team scores

Wasatch, 540 Maple Mountain, 302 Springville, 274 Salem Hills, 229 Provo, 220 Spanish Fork, 218

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:54.63; 2. Wasatch, 1:55.01; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:56.79.

— 1. Spanish Fork, 1:54.63; 2. Wasatch, 1:55.01; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:56.79. 200 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 1:52.28; 2. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 2:01.20; 3. Lauren Snyder, Wasatch, 2:03.40.

— 1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 1:52.28; 2. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 2:01.20; 3. Lauren Snyder, Wasatch, 2:03.40. 200 individual medley — 1. Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch, 2:15.64; 2. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 2:17.82; Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 2:18.85.

— 1. Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch, 2:15.64; 2. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 2:17.82; Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 2:18.85. 50 freestyle — 1. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 25.47; 2. Jaeden Haynes, Wasatch, 25.53; 3. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 25.57.

— 1. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 25.47; 2. Jaeden Haynes, Wasatch, 25.53; 3. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 25.57. 100 butterfly — 1. Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch, 1:01.83; 2. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 1:02.52; 3. Madi Graham, Salem Hills, 1:02.56.

— 1. Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch, 1:01.83; 2. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 1:02.52; 3. Madi Graham, Salem Hills, 1:02.56. 100 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 50.94; 2. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 55.61; 3. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 56.73.

— 1. Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, 50.94; 2. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 55.61; 3. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 56.73. 500 freestyle — 1. Lauren Snyder, Wasatch, 5:27.54; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:28.14; 3. Ashlyn Hicken, Wasatch, 5:33.63.

— 1. Lauren Snyder, Wasatch, 5:27.54; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:28.14; 3. Ashlyn Hicken, Wasatch, 5:33.63. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:41.86; 2. Wasatch, 1:42.56; 3. Provo, 1:45.05.

— 1. Spanish Fork, 1:41.86; 2. Wasatch, 1:42.56; 3. Provo, 1:45.05. 100 backstroke — 1. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 1:00.69; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 1:01.97; 3. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 1:02.54.

— 1. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 1:00.69; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 1:01.97; 3. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 1:02.54. 100 breaststroke — 1. Savannah Eatough, Provo, 1:09.65; 2. Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 1:10.76; 3. Alaina Perrins, Maple Mountain, 1:11.55.

— 1. Savannah Eatough, Provo, 1:09.65; 2. Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 1:10.76; 3. Alaina Perrins, Maple Mountain, 1:11.55. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 3:46.22; 2. Provo, 3:51.47; 3. Springville, 3:52.73.

Boys team scores

Wasatch, 475 Springville, 404 Spanish Fork, 281 Maple Mountain, 249 Provo, 210 Salem Hills, 122

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:39.09; 2. Wasatch, 1:41.02; 3. Provo, 1:42.25.

— 1. Spanish Fork, 1:39.09; 2. Wasatch, 1:41.02; 3. Provo, 1:42.25. 200 freestyle — 1. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 1:45.47; 2. Oggie Riley, Springville, 1:48.74; 3. Easton Mousser, Springville, 1:52.18.

— 1. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 1:45.47; 2. Oggie Riley, Springville, 1:48.74; 3. Easton Mousser, Springville, 1:52.18. 200 individual medley — 1. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 2:08.32; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Provo, 2:08.60; 3. Grayden Hunter, Maple Mountain, 2:10.66.

— 1. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 2:08.32; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Provo, 2:08.60; 3. Grayden Hunter, Maple Mountain, 2:10.66. 50 freestyle — 1. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 21.82; 2. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 22.09; 3. Austin Mertz, Springville, 22.28.

— 1. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 21.82; 2. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 22.09; 3. Austin Mertz, Springville, 22.28. 100 butterfly — 1. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 51.90; 2. Oggie Riley, Springville, 54.21; 3. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 54.47.

— 1. Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, 51.90; 2. Oggie Riley, Springville, 54.21; 3. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 54.47. 100 freestyle — 1. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 48.78; 2. Austin Mertz, Springville, 49.23; 3. Morgan Simis, Wasatch, 50.85.

— 1. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 48.78; 2. Austin Mertz, Springville, 49.23; 3. Morgan Simis, Wasatch, 50.85. 500 freestyle — 1. Easton Mousser, Springville, 5:01.00; 2. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 5:09.72; 3. Bryton Bushnell, Wasatch, 5:11.84.

— 1. Easton Mousser, Springville, 5:01.00; 2. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 5:09.72; 3. Bryton Bushnell, Wasatch, 5:11.84. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Springville, 1:29.50; 2. Wasatch, 1:30.36; 3. Provo, 1:31.88.

— 1. Springville, 1:29.50; 2. Wasatch, 1:30.36; 3. Provo, 1:31.88. 100 backstroke — 1. Luke Johnson, Provo, 54.74; 2. Grayden Hunter, Maple Mountain, 57.12; 3. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 58.08.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 57.51; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Provo, 1:03.02; 3. Ben Hansen, Spanish Fork, 1:03.59.

— 1. Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, 57.51; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Provo, 1:03.02; 3. Ben Hansen, Spanish Fork, 1:03.59. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Springville, 3:19.73; 2. Spanish Fork, 3:21.95; 3. Wasatch, 3:26.35.