How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in the Olympics figure skating individual short program

By Joe Coles
Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men’s singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. Chen will compete in the individual figure skating short program on Monday, Feb. 7.
Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

After leading USA figure skating to a silver medal in the team event with a stunning short program, Nathan Chen looks to repeat his success in the individual short program.

In the team event, skating to to the opera “La Bohème”, the Salt Lake City-born 22-year-old landed two quadruple flips to record the second-highest score ever in a short program.

Chen is expected to skate that same short program, which he also skated at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships for his sixth title, in the individual short program.

At the 2018 Games, Chen finished 17th in the short program. During the free skate, he turned in an Olympic-record score of 215.08, but it wasn’t enough to get on the podium as he finished in fifth place overall.

With a new mindset, Chen has been on fire since the 2018 Games, winning three world championships and 17 of his last 18 events before the 2022 Olympics.

After a nearly flawless performance at the team event, Chen is looking to carry that momentum into the individual competition.

How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in the Olympics figure skating short program

When: Monday, Feb. 7 at 6:15 p.m. MST (Chen is scheduled to skate at 10:10 p.m. MST.)

TV: NBC, starting at 9 p.m. MST. USA Network will show the short program event from 6:15-8:45 p.m. MST.

Livestream: NBCOlympics.com (requires cable TV login) or Peacock ($5 per month).

