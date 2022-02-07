 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Report: National Archives had to retrieve Trump White House records from Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump failed to hand over all documents and records related to his presidential duties

By Gitanjali Poonia
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The National Archives and Records Administration retrieved multiple boxes from the White House that were improperly stored by President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

In January, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved multiple boxes from the White House that were improperly stored by President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, The Washington Post reports.

  • The boxes contained documents and other items that should have been turned over to the agency.
  • Not turning them in would be a violation of the Presidential Records Act that requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails faxes and any other written communication related to the president’s duties, the act states.
  • The National Archives said that the documents “included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump,” per The Washington Post.
  • Documents in the boxes also included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once referred to as “love letter,” and President Barack Obama.

The agency has struggled to preserve records in the Trump era, which has proved to be the most challenging since former President Richard Nixon made it a mission to block disclosure of official records such as the White House tapes, according to ABC News.

This type of transfer of documents to Mar-a-Lago was “out of the ordinary ... NARA has never had that kind of volume transfer after the fact like this,” according to the Post.

The National Archives released records from Trump’s White House to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee. The documents, which were found torn up and were taped back together, per The Hill.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Transplant recipients remember Intermountain surgeon who died in ski crash

By Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL-TV

This Harvard student created her own ‘Korean Disney princess.’ It went viral

By Trent Toone

Latter-day Saint leaders support Arizona’s new gay rights bill. Here’s what they’ve said on the issue in the past

By Tad Walch

Spotify removes Joe Rogan episodes as CEO apologizes to staff: ‘I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer’

By Gitanjali Poonia

How Arizona’s new anti-discrimination bill aims to protect gay rights and religion

By Kelsey Dallas

Who is responsible for monitoring kids’ social media use? Government? Schools? Parents?

By Marjorie Cortez