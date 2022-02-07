 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Salt Lake City’s Nathan Chen sets world record in Olympics short program

By Joe Coles
Nathan Chen, wearing black, competes during the men’s short program figure
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men’s short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing.
Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

After leading the USA to a silver medal in the figure skating team event, Nathan Chen made a big step towards an individual medal on Monday night.

Chen set the world record in the short program with a score of 113.97, two points ahead of Yuzuru Hanyu’s former world record score of 111.82, set in 2020.

He sits in first place entering his final event, the men’s individual free skate, which will be held on Wednesday.

Chen performed the same short program that he performed in the team event, skating to opera “La Bohème.”

His two-minute, 40-second skate had seven elements — a quadruple flip, a triple axel, a change foot camel spin, a quadruple lutz followed by a triple toeloop, a step sequence, a flying sit spin and a change foot combination spin.

Every element was virtually flawless, including his quadruple lutz — the hardest jump in figure skating.

It was redemption for Chen, who finished 17th in the short program four years ago at the 2018 Olympics.

This story will be updated.

