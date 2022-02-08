 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Peloton is replacing its CEO and cutting thousands of jobs

What to know about Peloton and what’s happening with the company now

By Herb Scribner
The logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco.
This Nov. 19, 2019, file photo shows the logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco. Peloton’s shares tumbled on Jan. 20, 2022, after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Peloton — the fitness company behind the internet-famous exercise bike — is crashing right now, losing the plot in almost all aspects of its business.

What happened: Peloton announced Tuesday it will replace CEO John Foley and cut about 20% of its workforce, according to CNN.

  • Close to 2,800 jobs will be slashed.
  • Layoffs begin Tuesday.
  • Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, will become the company’s new CEO and president.
  • Foley will move into a new role as the company’s executive chair.

What they’re saying: “This restructuring program is the result of diligent planning to address key areas of the business and realign our operations so that we can execute against our growth opportunity with efficiency and discipline,” the company said in a press release.

Context: Peloton rose to fame as a pandemic darling since people were spending time at home and could use an at-home product to stay in shape.

What’s next: Amazon has been seen as a potential buyer for Peloton, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • People familiar with the matter told the WSJ that Amazon has spoken with advisers about picking up Peloton.
  • “There’s no guarantee the e-commerce giant will follow through with an offer or that Peloton, which is working with its own advisers, would be receptive,” the WSJ reports.
  • Nike is another rumored suitor to buy Peloton.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

Who is Olympic star Eileen Gu? Why is she competing for China?

By Herb Scribner

California is letting its indoor mask mandate expire for fully vaccinated people

By Gitanjali Poonia

Republicans in the U.S. are supporting the Ottawa trucker protests

By Gitanjali Poonia

Retired Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness due to abuse cases

By Herb Scribner

Latter-day Saint temple reopenings: Here are the latest updates

By Trent Toone

7 wild predictions for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale

By Herb Scribner