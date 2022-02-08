Jerry Sloan named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history

Earlier this year as part of the NBA’s 75 anniversary, the league announced the 75 greatest players in NBA history, as selected by a panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives.

Jazzmen John Stockton, Karl Malone and Pete Maravich were named to the list.

Now Jerry Sloan, who coached Stockton and Malone, has been named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.

The list was selected by a panel of 43 current and former NBA head coaches.

Sloan was head coach of the Utah Jazz from 1988-2011. He coached the Jazz to 1,127 wins over his tenure with the team. Sloan led the Jazz two Western Conference championships and NBA Finals appearances in 1996-97 and 1997-98.

Also a head coach with the Chicago Bulls from 1979-1982, Sloan amassed 1,221 career wins — the fourth most in NBA history.

Under Sloan, the Jazz were a model of consistency. Utah missed the playoffs just three times in his 23-season career with the Jazz.

Red Auerbach, Chuck Daly, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Lenny Wilkens, Larry Brown, Red Holzman, K.C. Jones, Don Nelson, Jack Ramsay, Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers and Erik Spoelstra are the other 14 coaches named to the list.