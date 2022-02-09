‘Book of Boba Fett’ is over. So what’s next for the ‘Star Wars’ franchise?

The final chapter of “The Book of Boba Fett” has been released, and now “Star Wars” fans will surely be wondering what’s coming next.

Right now, Lucasfilm has at least 16 films and TV shows planned for the foreseeable future for the “Star Wars” universe, according to Variety. So Disney and Lucasfilm are not slowing down. They’re ramping up production so that “Star Wars” fans never go too long without a project.

So what shows are on the way. Here’s a rundown of what shows to expect soon with tentative release times.

“The Bad Batch” Season 2 (2022) — The animated series about clone troopers, “The Bad Batch,” is on the way. It is reportedly set to debut this spring.

“Andor” (2022) — This Disney+ show will focus on Cassian Andor from “Rogue One” in the days before his time with Jyn Erso. The show is expected to be released sometime this year.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (2022) — Hello there. Everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting to see when “Obi-Wan Kenobi” drops. It’s expected to be released this year with a trailer rumored to debut during the Super Bowl.

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 (TBD) — “The Mandalorian” is often released during the wintertime, so there’s a chance Season 3 could come in December. That said, there have reportedly been some production delays that might push the release date back. But Christmas 2022 seems like the projected release time.

“Rogue Squadron” (Dec. 22, 2023) — The next “Star Wars” feature film is still on the schedule for Dec. 22, 2023. The series will introduce a new group of starfighters into the galaxy.

“Ahsoka” (TBD) — A series centered around the Jedi Ahsoka Tano is likely to debut in the near future. We’ve seen Ahsoka pop up in “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Boba Fett.” But there has been no news of a release date.

“Rangers of the New Republic” (TBD) — It’s unclear if this movie is being made at all. There were rumors that Gina Carano would star in this film, but Lucasfilm cut ties with her over controversial social media posts. There have been reports that “Rangers of the New Republic” was canceled, too.

“The Acolyte” (TBD) — “Star Wars: The Acolyte” showrunner Leslye Headland is still working on “The Acolyte,” which is reportedly a female-centric story about a Sith follower. No release date has been announced.

“Lando” (TBD) — We know we’re getting a Disney+ project about Lando Calrissian with Donald Glover likely to reprise the role. But nothing new has been released about the show.

Our take: I’m excited to see what happens next in “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Boba Fett” part of the “Star Wars” timeline. Lucasfilm has built something really fun here that is classic “Star Wars” made by “Star Wars” fans. It’s really more than you can ask for.