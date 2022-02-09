Ewan McGregor teases scenes with Anakin and Obi-Wan in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

It sounds like “Star Wars” fans will see Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker together again in the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
What’s happening: Actor Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, recently hyped up the forthcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
- McGregor told Forbes that he and actor Hayden Christensen had some scenes together as their old characters.
What he said: “I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor told Forbes.
- “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy ‘Star Wars’ fans,” he added.
- “I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The writers and Deb and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline.”
Why it matters: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will be set 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” which is a time frame when Anakin Skywalker has become Darth Vader.
- This means that the show will likely show us some sort of flashback scene where Anakin and Obi-Wan worked together before the fall of the Republic.
- This could include scenes from the “Clone Wars.”
What’s next: The world is waiting for an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” trailer and a release date for the new show.
- There has been speculation a teaser will drop during the Super Bowl.
- Otherwise, there’s talk that the trailer will drop in May — around May 4 (May the Fourth).
- We previously received a behind-the-scenes look at the series on Disney+ Day, but it did not feature any new footage from the show.
- Concept art showed Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader engaging in another lightsaber battle, as well as Obi-Wan spending time on Tatooine, as I reported for the Deseret News.
Loading comments...