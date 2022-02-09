 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ewan McGregor teases scenes with Anakin and Obi-Wan in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi will apparently have scenes together in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series on Disney+

By Herb Scribner
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” It sounds like “Star Wars” fans will see Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker together again in the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
It sounds like “Star Wars” fans will see Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker together again in the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

What’s happening: Actor Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, recently hyped up the forthcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

  • McGregor told Forbes that he and actor Hayden Christensen had some scenes together as their old characters.

What he said: “I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor told Forbes.

  • “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy ‘Star Wars’ fans,” he added.
  • “I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The writers and Deb and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline.”

Why it matters: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will be set 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” which is a time frame when Anakin Skywalker has become Darth Vader.

  • This means that the show will likely show us some sort of flashback scene where Anakin and Obi-Wan worked together before the fall of the Republic.
  • This could include scenes from the “Clone Wars.”

What’s next: The world is waiting for an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” trailer and a release date for the new show.

