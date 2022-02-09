 clock menu more-arrow no yes
It’s National Pizza Day. Here are some deals you can try out

From Papa Johns to Blaze Pizza, here are all the deals you need to know

By Gitanjali Poonia
Someone puts a pizza into the oven.
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, which means most pizza places have exclusive deals today.
Business Wire, Associated Press

Feb. 9 is one of the most important days of the year. Forgot what it is? It’s National Pizza Day.

Even though there is a National Pi Day (the math pi) in March, a National Deep Dish Pizza Day in April, a National Pizza Party Day in May, a Pizza Margherita Day in June, a National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Day in September, a National Pizza Month in October, but nothing beats today, the ultimate National Pizza Day.

Many pizza restaurants have special deals for you to celebrate the food that brings us together, one slice at a time.

The offer: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.

When: Until March 13.

The offer: Rewards members get a buy one large, one-topping pizza and get a second pizza free deal on pizzas for delivery or pickup, per USA Today.

When: Feb. 9.

The offer: Slice, an app that connects you with local pizza shops, will get you $5 off any order of at least $25 with the code“PIZZADAY2022,” per NJ.com.

When: Feb. 9.

The offer: Get double points if you’re a loyalty club member for National Pizza Day.

When: Feb. 9.

The offer: If you join the Pie Life reward program to get $2 off any order.

When: Feb. 9.

The offer: Get two or more items on the Mix & Match menu, which includes sticks and medium pizzas, for $5.99. Any combo with three-topping pizzas and Dips & Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing.

The offer: Order Capello’s grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day with the code “PIZZAVANABOWL.”

When: Through Feb. 13.

Whole Foods

The offer: Get a hot 18-inch cheese pizza for $10. If you are a prime member, you get an additional 10% off.

When: Until Feb. 15.

Round Table Pizza

The offer: There is a mystery discount for new and existing members of its Royal Rewards program. Loyalty members will get a discount of 10%, 15%, or 20% off their order that can be used for dine-in, carry-out or delivery orders of regularly priced menu items.

When: Feb. 9.

Mountain Mike’s

The offer: Get 15% off on online and mobile app pizza orders with promo code “PIZZADAY22,” per Delish.

When: Feb. 9.

