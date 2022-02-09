The Utah Jazz are reportedly part of a three-team trade ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon that the Jazz have agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs that will see Utah send Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers.

In return, the Jazz will get guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Portland and forward Juancho Hernangomez from San Antonio.

The Spurs will get guard Tomas Satoransky from Portland and a second-round pick from the Jazz.

It has long been figured that Utah would try to trade Ingles before Thursday’s deadline, as his $13 million contract expires at the end of this season.

He has declined some but was still seen as a player who could help a team before he suffered a season-ending ACL tear last month.

Nevertheless, it was still figured that he could be traded to a team that was looking to get off some salary in future years because of his expiring deal.

Hughes has not made much of an impact after being the 39th pick in the 2020 draft, and the picks the Jazz sent were additional cost of moving Ingles’ salary.

A couple of other players involved in the deal have already been traded once before in this week alone.

Both Alexander-Walker and Satoransky were part of the deal that saw CJ McCollum get traded by Portland to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alexander-Walker, 23, is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard who was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

In three seasons, he has averages of 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Hernangomez, 26, is a 6-foot-9, 214-pound forward who was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He has also already been traded once this season, as the Boston Celtics sent him to San Antonio last month.

He has career averages of 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.