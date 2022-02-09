Who is new Jazzman Nickeil Alexander-Walker?

On Wednesday afternoon, just over 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz agreed to a three team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trailblazers.

The Jazz sent forward Joe Ingles and guard Elijah Hughes to Portland — a pair of second round picks also went out, one to the Spurs, the other to the Blazers — and in return received power forward Juancho Hernangomez and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Who is Alexander-Walker?

Age: 23 (Sept. 2, 1998)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 lbs.

From: Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He played collegiately at Virginia Tech.

Drafted: 17th overall in the 2019 NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets. His rights were traded two weeks later to the Atlanta Hawks and then immediately to the New Orleans Pelicans, who he has played for his entire career until getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday (he did not appear in a game for them) and the Jazz on Wednesday.

Contract: He has one more year on his rookie deal after this season at just over $5 million, although he is extension eligible at the end of this season.

Career averages: 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.3 minutes per game.

Did you know?: He is the cousin of Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.