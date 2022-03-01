Life may actually flash before our eyes before we die, researchers say

Does life actually flash before your eyes when you’re about to die? Scientists recently experienced a moment that suggests it does.

What happened: Scientists from the University of Louisville decided to measure the brainwaves of an 87-year-old patient in Estonia with epilepsy, per WDRB, a local news outlet in Louisville, Kentucky.



However, during the brain recording, he died from a fatal heart attack.

This gave the scientists a reading of the brain at the time of death.

What they found: The recording “revealed that in the 30 seconds before and after, the man’s brain waves followed the same patterns as dreaming or recalling memories,” per BBC News.



Per WDRB, “your brain may remain active and coordinated during and even after the transition to death, and be programmed to orchestrate the whole ordeal.”

The findings were published in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience journal.

Why this matters: This is the first recording of a dying brain, shedding light on what happens to the brain when one is dying.

What they’re saying: “If I were to jump to the philosophical realm, I would speculate that if the brain did a flashback, it would probably like to remind you of good things, rather than the bad things,” said Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a co-author of the study, according to BBC News.



“But what’s memorable would be different for every person.”

The bottom line: Zemmar said the research showed that “the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences.”