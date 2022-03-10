Facebook Twitter
Defending champion Utah takes lead at midway point of NCAA skiing championships

Competition is being held at Park City Mountain Resort and Soldier Hollow in Midway and continues through Saturday

By Jay Drew
 March 10, 2022 10:15 p.m. MST
United States’ Novie McCabe competes during the women’s 10km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Aaron Favila, Associated Press

Defending national champion Utah has a slim lead over Colorado at the halfway point of the 2022 NCAA skiing championships, which are being held at Park City Mountain Resort and Soldier Hollow.

Utah sophomore Novie McCabe won the national title in the women’s 5K classical as Utah piled up 286.5 points overall, a 24.5 lead over the Buffaloes.

The championships continue Friday with the slalom at Park City.

Seven Utes earned All-America status on Thursday, led by McCabe. Fellow Olympian Sophia Laukli placed second in the 5K classical and sophomore Sydney Palmer-Leger placed sixth.

On the Alpine side, Utes senior Katie Parker placed third, while freshman Kaja Norbye was fifth.

In the giant slalom, junior Gustav Vollo was second and senior Joachim Lien was sixth.

Denver is in third with 249 points.

