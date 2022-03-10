Defending champion Utah takes lead at midway point of NCAA skiing championships

Defending national champion Utah has a slim lead over Colorado at the halfway point of the 2022 NCAA skiing championships, which are being held at Park City Mountain Resort and Soldier Hollow.

Utah sophomore Novie McCabe won the national title in the women’s 5K classical as Utah piled up 286.5 points overall, a 24.5 lead over the Buffaloes.

The championships continue Friday with the slalom at Park City.

Seven Utes earned All-America status on Thursday, led by McCabe. Fellow Olympian Sophia Laukli placed second in the 5K classical and sophomore Sydney Palmer-Leger placed sixth.

On the Alpine side, Utes senior Katie Parker placed third, while freshman Kaja Norbye was fifth.

In the giant slalom, junior Gustav Vollo was second and senior Joachim Lien was sixth.

Denver is in third with 249 points.

