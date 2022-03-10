We have our first look at the return of Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Darth Vader will return in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series — and now we have a first look at his return.

Driving the news: Entertainment Weekly recently published a first look at Darth Vader, the major villain from the Skywalker Saga of the “Star Wars” franchise.



Hayden Christensen — who played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy — will return to the “Star Wars” universe in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

The first image — published exclusively by Entertainment Weekly — shows Vader emerging from what appears to be his meditation chamber.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in a new still from ‘OBI WAN KENOBI’. pic.twitter.com/iRnMqoieOj — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 10, 2022

What they’re saying: “We’re going to see a very powerful Vader,” Christensen said.



“Obi-Wan Kenobi” series writer Joby Harold said: “His shadow is cast across so much of what we do. And the degree of his proximity to that shadow is something that we’ll discover. But he is very much a part of the show emotionally for Obi-Wan, and possibly beyond that as well.”

Flashback: An early report from Making Star Wars suggests that Darth Vader will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series beginning in the third episode. He’ll have a prominent role from there.



“Vader’s role is major and the hype is not misplaced,” the report said.

Vader will be “angrier” than he was in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which included a scene where Vader sliced an entire Rebellion group with his lightsaber.

“He’s out for blood,” the report said.

The bigger picture: Disney+ dropped the first official teaser trailer Wednesday for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, showing the Grand Inquisitor and the Fifth Brother — who are charged by the Empire to search for hiding Jedi — hunting for Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has been hiding in Tatooine.