Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

We have our first look at the return of Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Darth Vader will return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 10, 2022 9:50 a.m. MST
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Darth Vader Photo credit: Lucasfilm/ILM ©2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

A scene from “Rogue One” shows Darth Vader walking from his chamber. Darth Vader will return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

Lucasfilm, ILM

Darth Vader will return in the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series — and now we have a first look at his return.

Driving the news: Entertainment Weekly recently published a first look at Darth Vader, the major villain from the Skywalker Saga of the “Star Wars” franchise.

  • Hayden Christensen — who played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy — will return to the “Star Wars” universe in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
  • The first image — published exclusively by Entertainment Weekly — shows Vader emerging from what appears to be his meditation chamber.

What they’re saying: “We’re going to see a very powerful Vader,” Christensen said.

  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series writer Joby Harold said: “His shadow is cast across so much of what we do. And the degree of his proximity to that shadow is something that we’ll discover. But he is very much a part of the show emotionally for Obi-Wan, and possibly beyond that as well.”

Flashback: An early report from Making Star Wars suggests that Darth Vader will return in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series beginning in the third episode. He’ll have a prominent role from there.

  • “Vader’s role is major and the hype is not misplaced,” the report said.
  • Vader will be “angrier” than he was in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which included a scene where Vader sliced an entire Rebellion group with his lightsaber.
  • He’s out for blood,” the report said.

The bigger picture: Disney+ dropped the first official teaser trailer Wednesday for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, showing the Grand Inquisitor and the Fifth Brother — who are charged by the Empire to search for hiding Jedi — hunting for Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has been hiding in Tatooine.

