Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 11, 2022 | 
College Football Sports

Why multiple college football experts named Jaxson Dart the most likely QB transfer to benefit from a change of scenery

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 11, 2022 1:58 p.m. MST
SHARE Why multiple college football experts named Jaxson Dart the most likely QB transfer to benefit from a change of scenery
AP21332200138861.jpg

Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against BYU in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Former Corner Canyon star quarterback Jaxson Dart traded USC red and gold for Ole Miss red and blue this offseason, becoming one of the most notable transfers in college football.

USC had a major shakeup, bringing in former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to help turn around the program. Sooners starting quarterback Caleb Williams made the trip from Norman to Hollywood with Riley, so Dart — who played in six games for the Trojans, starting three of them — made the move to Ole Miss.

Dart has a chance to shine in Lane Kiffin’s system. Matt Corral, who declared for the NFL draft this offseason, threw for 3,349 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 67.9% completion percentage. He also ran for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Related

Ole Miss’s up-tempo offense — which averaged 493 yards per game, good for sixth in the NCAA — could be a perfect fit for the dual-threat Dart.

Two college football experts from ESPN — Alex Scarborough and Tom VanHaaren —picked Dart as the likely QB transfer to benefit most from a change of scenery,

“Jaxson Dart was the No. 2-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2021 for a reason. He started three games as a true freshman at USC for a reason. And that reason is he’s talented,” Scarborough wrote. “He may have found an even better spot in Ole Miss, where he’ll get to work with wunderkind offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and head coach Lane Kiffin, who if nothing else knows how to build an existing offense and get the most out of his quarterbacks.”

Dart, who is a sophomore, is enrolled in classes at Ole Miss and is immediately eligible to play as a first-time transfer.

“Dart has the personality; he also has the talent to put up big numbers. Dart broke records in Utah as a high school prospect, throwing for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was just one season. He has an opportunity to shine now at Ole Miss,” VanHaaren wrote.

Next Up In Sports
Gregg Popovich could break the NBA’s all-time wins record tonight vs. Utah Jazz
Utah women’s basketball eyeing Selection Sunday after successful Pac-12 tourney run
Where Kalani Sitake and Blake Anderson rank in expert’s list of top Group of 5 coaches
Heartbreaker: Utah State falls to Colorado State on last-second shot in intense, controversial MWC quarterfinal
Defending champion Utah takes lead at midway point of NCAA skiing championships
It’s been 2 years since the lights turned out on the NBA, but it’s still not the same