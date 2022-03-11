Why multiple college football experts named Jaxson Dart the most likely QB transfer to benefit from a change of scenery

Former Corner Canyon star quarterback Jaxson Dart traded USC red and gold for Ole Miss red and blue this offseason, becoming one of the most notable transfers in college football.

USC had a major shakeup, bringing in former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to help turn around the program. Sooners starting quarterback Caleb Williams made the trip from Norman to Hollywood with Riley, so Dart — who played in six games for the Trojans, starting three of them — made the move to Ole Miss.

Dart has a chance to shine in Lane Kiffin’s system. Matt Corral, who declared for the NFL draft this offseason, threw for 3,349 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 67.9% completion percentage. He also ran for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Related Jaxson Dart shares message confirming his transfer destination

Ole Miss’s up-tempo offense — which averaged 493 yards per game, good for sixth in the NCAA — could be a perfect fit for the dual-threat Dart.

Two college football experts from ESPN — Alex Scarborough and Tom VanHaaren —picked Dart as the likely QB transfer to benefit most from a change of scenery,

“Jaxson Dart was the No. 2-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2021 for a reason. He started three games as a true freshman at USC for a reason. And that reason is he’s talented,” Scarborough wrote. “He may have found an even better spot in Ole Miss, where he’ll get to work with wunderkind offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and head coach Lane Kiffin, who if nothing else knows how to build an existing offense and get the most out of his quarterbacks.”

Dart, who is a sophomore, is enrolled in classes at Ole Miss and is immediately eligible to play as a first-time transfer.

“Dart has the personality; he also has the talent to put up big numbers. Dart broke records in Utah as a high school prospect, throwing for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was just one season. He has an opportunity to shine now at Ole Miss,” VanHaaren wrote.

