Gregg Popovich could break the NBA’s all-time wins record tonight vs. Utah Jazz

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 11, 2022 2:32 p.m. MST
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder after an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in San Antonio. Popovich could break the NBA’s all-time wins record tonight vs. the Jazz.

NBA history could be made tonight when the Utah Jazz play the San Antonio Spurs.

With a victory over the Jazz, longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich would break the record for most wins by an NBA coach.

Popovich tied the record on Monday with his 1,335th win as the Spurs beat the Lakers. San Antonio (25-41) lost to Toronto on Wednesday, which sets up the game against the Jazz as the potential record-breaker.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is a member of Popovich’s vast coaching tree. Snyder coached the Austin Toros, the G-League affiliate of the Spurs, from 2007-2010.

“Great guy, great friend and guy to be around who is intelligent but isn’t full of himself and enjoys people. He was wonderful when he was with us,” Popovich said of Snyder in 2015.

Tonight, Snyder’s goal will be to prevent his former mentor from setting NBA history against the Jazz.

The Spurs host the Jazz at AT&T Center tonight at 6:30 p.m. MST.

