Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 11, 2022 | 
NFL Sports

Report: Joe Buck to leave Fox, join Troy Aikman in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 11, 2022 3:09 p.m. MST
SHARE Report: Joe Buck to leave Fox, join Troy Aikman in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are pictured

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami Gardens, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019. Buck is reportedly leaving Fox to join Aikman in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth.

Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

The NFL broadcast carousel continues.

After Troy Aikman left Fox for ESPN, Joe Buck will reportedly follow his longtime broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The duo will announce Monday Night Football games for ESPN, starting in the 2022 season.

Since 2002, Buck has been the main play-by-play announcer, with Aikman as the analyst, for Fox’s No. 1 NFL Sunday afternoon game.

Buck’s ESPN contract is reportedly in the five-year, $60-$75 million range, according to the New York Post. Aikman signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract, per the Post.

Fox now has to replace its No. 1 announcing duo. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews, part of the No. 1 broadcast team, is also a free agent.

The network will also have a new voice for the World Series. Buck was also Fox’s play-by-play announcer for the World Series, a role he has held since 2000.

Buck is the latest big-name announcer to join a new network. Amazon hired Kirk Herbstreit for its Thursday Night Football broadcasts (Herbstreit will still continue to work college football games for ESPN). Al Michaels, the longtime voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, could also be on the move; his contract at NBC is up.

Next Up In Default
This 16-year-old alliance is being strained by war
Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming
Don’t believe those who say we should suspend gas taxes
Politics never takes a break. Here’s what to look for as Utah’s ’22 election season begins
‘Help Wanted’ signs are everywhere. Where did all the workers go?
‘Everyone, on every side, has been wrong at some point during this crisis’