Report: Joe Buck to leave Fox, join Troy Aikman in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth

The NFL broadcast carousel continues.

After Troy Aikman left Fox for ESPN, Joe Buck will reportedly follow his longtime broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The duo will announce Monday Night Football games for ESPN, starting in the 2022 season.

Since 2002, Buck has been the main play-by-play announcer, with Aikman as the analyst, for Fox’s No. 1 NFL Sunday afternoon game.

Buck’s ESPN contract is reportedly in the five-year, $60-$75 million range, according to the New York Post. Aikman signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract, per the Post.

Fox now has to replace its No. 1 announcing duo. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews, part of the No. 1 broadcast team, is also a free agent.

The network will also have a new voice for the World Series. Buck was also Fox’s play-by-play announcer for the World Series, a role he has held since 2000.

Buck is the latest big-name announcer to join a new network. Amazon hired Kirk Herbstreit for its Thursday Night Football broadcasts (Herbstreit will still continue to work college football games for ESPN). Al Michaels, the longtime voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, could also be on the move; his contract at NBC is up.

