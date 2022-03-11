Could Zach Wilson get help defensively from this former Ute and impending NFL free agent?

The New York Jets are going into free agency with plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball, and plenty of cap space to play with.

The Jets have $72 million of cap space currently, according to Spotrac, which is the most in the NFL, with free agency set to open March 16.

How the team decides to continue building around its second-year quarterback, former BYU and Corner Canyon High star Zach Wilson, will be a prevailing theme this offseason for a franchise that’s trying to break a decade-plus playoff drought.

In an article about free-agent matches for all 32 NFL teams, ESPN’s Ben Linsey identified a former Utah Ute — free safety Marcus Williams — as someone who could bolster the Jets secondary.

Why New York?

“Williams ranks in the 94th percentile of all safeties in PFF coverage grade since 2017 and has been a consistent, all-around performer,” Linsey wrote of Williams. “That’s the type of player who New York could build their secondary around with a quarterback on a rookie contract and plenty of cap space to work with.”

Williams, a 2017 second-round draft pick by New Orleans, is being projected as one of the top names, and the top available safety, on the free agent market — ESPN’s Kevin Seifert has Williams currently ranked as the No. 2 free agent, and he is routinely a top 10 free agent on other lists.

“He is coming off an impressive 2021 season, which will help his status on the market,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco wrote about Williams. “At 25, he is developing into a much better player on the back end than earlier in his career when his aggressiveness sometimes cost him.”

Williams played under the franchise tag for the Saints last year — that netted him $10.6 million, per Spotrac — but New Orleans, which has significant salary cap issues it needs to sort out, didn’t place the franchise tag on him this year.

That allows Williams, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent, to hit the open market when the NFL’s new league year starts next week if he and the Saints don’t come to terms on a long-term deal.

Pro Football Focus projects that Williams could earn a contract in the neighborhood of four years, $64.5 million, with $35 million guaranteed.

The Jets were among the NFL’s worst statistically last season.

On offense, Wilson went 3-10 as a rookie, completing 55.6% of his passes for 2,234 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

On defense, New York allowed 259.4 passing yards per game last season, third-worst in the league.