Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 
University of Utah Sports

How the Utah Utes sealed the deal on another NCAA skiing championship

By Amy Donaldson
 March 12, 2022 7:06 p.m. MST
SHARE How the Utah Utes sealed the deal on another NCAA skiing championship
Members of the Utah ski team celebrate their national championship at the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Members of the Utah ski team celebrate their national championship at the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Even while Utah Nordic skier Sophia Laukli reveled in the opportunity to represent her country at the Beijing Olympics last month, she yearned for one of her favorite aspects of cross-country skiing: racing.

“I only ended up doing (one race) the 30K there, so it was like a month, month and a half of no racing,” she said, adding that lack of competition made her wonder how well she’d compete in the 15K race at Soldier Hollow Saturday morning in the final race of the NCAA Ski Championships.

“I knew (winning) was definitely possible on a good day, but I haven’t been racing a lot, so I had no idea the shape I was in.”

Turns out, the junior had a national championship in her. 

Laukli led or was in the lead pack the entire race at Soldier Hollow, earning the top spot on the podium, while her teammate Novie McCabe — who won the Classic event on Thursday — earned silver.

Their success, along with teammate Sam Hendry, who took second in the men’s 20K championship a couple of hours earlier, helped the Utes claim their third straight NCAA title.

merlin_2914300.jpg

Utah’s Sophia Laukli and teammate Novie McCabe celebrate finishing 1st and 2nd in the 15 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 25
merlin_2914272.jpg

Members of the Utah ski team celebrate their national championship at the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 25
merlin_2914316.jpg

Utah’s Sophia Laukli holds up a Utah flag as she cross the finish line in first place in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 25
merlin_2914314.jpg

Utah’s Samuel Hendry crosses the finish line in second place in the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 25
merlin_2914314.jpg

Utah’s Samuel Hendry crosses the finish line in second place in the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 25
merlin_2914312.jpg

Utah’s Samuel Hendry and other college athletes compete in the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 25
merlin_2914310.jpg

University of Vermont’s Ben Ogden leads the college men out at the start of the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 25
merlin_2914308.jpg

College women athletes compete in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The University of Utah won.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 25
merlin_2914306.jpg

University of Vermont’s Ben Ogden leads the college men as they compete in the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 25
merlin_2914304.jpg

College women athletes compete in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The University of Utah won.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 25
merlin_2914302.jpg

The women begin their 15 km race on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The University of Utah won.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 25
merlin_2914298.jpg

College athletes compete in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The University of Utah won.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 25
merlin_2914296.jpg

College athletes compete in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The University of Utah won.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 25
merlin_2914294.jpg

The University of Utah’s Sophia Laukli works her way up a hill on her way to a win in the 15 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 25
merlin_2914292.jpg

The University of Utah’s Sophia Laukli, navigates a turn on her way to a win in the 15 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 25
merlin_2914290.jpg

University of Vermont’s Ben Ogden leads the college men as they compete in the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 25
merlin_2914288.jpg

The top three men in the 20 km freestyle, Ben Ogden of the University of Vermont, center, Samuel Hendry, the University of Utah, left, and JC Schoonmaker of the University of Alaska Anchorage pose for photos on the awards platform of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 25
merlin_2914286.jpg

University of Vermont’s Ben Ogden celebrates his first place finish in the 20 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 25
merlin_2914284.jpg

Utah’s Sophia Laukli poses for photos after crossing the finish line in first place in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 25
merlin_2914282.jpg

Utah’s Novie McCabe crosses the finish line in second place in the 15 km freestyle of the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 25
merlin_2914280.jpg

College men compete in the 20 km freestyle on final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 25
merlin_2914278.jpg

College men compete in the 20 km freestyle on final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 25
merlin_2914276.jpg

College men compete in the 20 km freestyle on final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 25
merlin_2914274.jpg

Utah’s Sophia Laukli celebrates with friends and fans after winning the 15 km freestyle on the final day of the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 25
Members of the Utah ski team celebrate their national championship at the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Members of the Utah ski team celebrate their national championship at the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 25
merlin_2914300.jpg
merlin_2914272.jpg
merlin_2914316.jpg
merlin_2914314.jpg
merlin_2914314.jpg
merlin_2914312.jpg
merlin_2914310.jpg
merlin_2914308.jpg
merlin_2914306.jpg
merlin_2914304.jpg
merlin_2914302.jpg
merlin_2914298.jpg
merlin_2914296.jpg
merlin_2914294.jpg
merlin_2914292.jpg
merlin_2914290.jpg
merlin_2914288.jpg
merlin_2914286.jpg
merlin_2914284.jpg
merlin_2914282.jpg
merlin_2914280.jpg
merlin_2914278.jpg
merlin_2914276.jpg
merlin_2914274.jpg
Members of the Utah ski team celebrate their national championship at the NCAA ski championships at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Olympian Ben Ogden, competing for the University of Vermont, blew the men’s field away on the last climb to claim gold in the men’s race. The Catamounts ended up finishing second to Utah. 

Over the four-day competition, the Ute’s earned 578 points, while second-place Vermont finished with 511.5. Denver finished third with 436.5 points.

Laukli, who transferred to Utah from Middlebury College after last season, said it’s been a different experience to be competing as an individual and to be in contention for a national team title.

“This is my first year at Utah, and it’s pretty cool. … It’s not just about the individual,” she said.

“It’s really fun to have a lot more on the line, I guess.”

Ogden said he made a move on the fourth lap of the men’s race, but failed to put distance between him and the pack. 

“I tried (to make a move) on the fourth lap, and I couldn’t do it,” Ogden said. “I got chewed up right here, and I thought that was game over. …I was lucky out there, but it was a fun race.”

He said when his move failed on the fourth lap, he knew he had two laps to go and a narrow window to try to break away from the pack.

“I had the whole like, self-doubt going in my head,” he said. “I was like, ‘Today isn’t my day and I’ll just fight for third.’ And then, you know, there is about 150 people up on that hill, and my best friend from growing up is up there with a chainsaw making all kinds of noise, and I just had a second wind.”

Hendry said he knew Ogden would make another move in the race, he just hoped to hang on and stay with him.

“We hit the big climb right at the end,” Hendry said, “and Ben went, and it was crazy. He just blasted off.

“That’s a long climb, so I just tried to pace myself and save a little bit. … I knew I had a little bit left for that last climb.”

He gave the last kilometer everything he had and sailed across the finish line in second place. 

“I wish I could have given Ben a bigger fight,” he said, “but he was just too strong.”

Hendry said his strategy was just to save as much energy as possible until the final couple of laps, but when Ogden made his move, he knew he had to take it seriously.

“Every time Ben comes to the front, it’s a real threat,” he said. “He’s coming off the World Cup and the Olympics, so he’s definitely the biggest guy out there.”

McCabe said the Utah women planned to set a quick pace and share the work, but Laukli was on fire.

“(Sophia) was feeling good and skiing well, so I think it was the right move,” McCabe said. “I tried to stay with her, but I didn’t quite have it today.”

McCabe and the others said the fan support really made the event more emotional.

“It’s still just ski racing,” she said when asked how it compared to competing at the Olympics, “but I think the cheering today was really fun to have that.

“There haven’t been many spectators around, like on World Cup and Olympics, so it was fun to have that.”

McCabe said the entire team worked for the goal of hoisting that team championship trophy just as they did last year. 

“I think we all worked hard for it,” she said. “It feels good.”

Amy Donaldson is a contributor to the Deseret News.

Next Up In University of Utah
Utah Utes skiing wins national championship again
Utah lost to LSU, but also did exactly what it needed to do
Utah Utes closing in on another NCAA skiing championship
Why one top NFL free agent, former Ute Marcus Williams, could be a good fit for Jets to build around Zach Wilson
Utah women’s basketball eyeing Selection Sunday after successful Pac-12 tourney run
Defending champion Utah takes lead at midway point of NCAA skiing championships