Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 
NFL Sports

Tom Brady is coming back. Here’s where he plans to play his 23rd season

Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement days are over

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 13, 2022 5:36 p.m. MDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Associated Press

Tom Brady has a message for the entire NFL — let’s go, again.

What happened: Brady, a seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion, announced Sunday he will return for a 23rd season as a member for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why it matters: Brady is often considered one of the best football players in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings and five MVP awards. The decision to return to the field comes after a sudden retirement last month, changing the landscape of the NFL.

What he said: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come,” he tweeted. “But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

Flashback: Brady posted a lengthy Instagram post in early February in which he announced his retirement, saying he said he would dedicate more time to his family.

  • “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending,” he said at the time.
