Tom Brady is coming back. Here’s where he plans to play his 23rd season

Tom Brady has a message for the entire NFL — let’s go, again.

What happened: Brady, a seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion, announced Sunday he will return for a 23rd season as a member for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why it matters: Brady is often considered one of the best football players in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings and five MVP awards. The decision to return to the field comes after a sudden retirement last month, changing the landscape of the NFL.

What he said: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come,” he tweeted. “But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

Flashback: Brady posted a lengthy Instagram post in early February in which he announced his retirement, saying he said he would dedicate more time to his family.

