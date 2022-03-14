Happy Pi Day! Here’s where to get deals on pizza and pie

Pi Day has arrived.

March 14 is the day we load up on pizza and pie to honor the mathematical constant pi. Here’s a list of several deals running on Pi Day this year.

Note: Since deals are subject to change, be sure to double-check ahead of time with a specific location. This list will be updated as more deals come in.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering a $3.14 pizza deal on Monday for members of its 7Rewards loyalty program. Customers can get any whole pizza for $3.14 — including cheese, pepperoni or 7-Meat, according to a news release.

Blaze Pizza

Download the Blaze Pizza app by the end of Monday, and you can get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14, USA Today reported. The reward is available through March 31.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio is offering its app users triple points on an entire meal with the purchase of any dessert, according to its app.

Cici’s Pizza

Cici’s Pizza is offering an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet for $3.14 on Monday at all locations nationwide, according to USA Today.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s is offering a free slice of pie with the purchase of any adult entree on Monday, Cnet reported.

McDonald’s

Customers with the McDonald’s app can get a free pie with any purchase of at least $1 on Monday, the website Elite Daily reported.

Mod Pizza

Customers who order Mod Pizza through DoorDash on Monday and spend $3.14 will get a free pizza, Cnet reported.

The chain is also doing a special giveaway for a $314 gift card on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Customers with the Mountain Rewards app can get a small, one-topping pizza for $3.14 on Monday, People reported.

Whole Foods Market

Amazon Prime members can get $3.14 off any cherry or apple pie at a Whole Foods bakery on March 14, People reported. The deal applies to pies that are 8 inches or larger.