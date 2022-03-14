Ken Jennings just hit a ‘Jeopardy!’ milestone — but will he become the permanent host?

For more than 17 years, Ken Jennings has been known for having the longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak of all time. Although “Jeopardy!” contestants Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider made remarkable runs this season, placing them both in the show’s Hall of Fame, Jennings’ record remains untouched: a whopping 74 wins.

And then you factor in all of the tournament games he’s played, including his epic victory in the show’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament in 2020.

In a nutshell, Jennings has played a lot of “Jeopardy!”

But the “Jeopardy!” legend recently hit a different kind of milestone on the beloved quiz show: He has hosted 100 episodes.

“Apparently tonight is my 100th time hosting ‘Jeopardy!,’” Jennings shared on Twitter Friday. “Which means (a) I have now hosted more games than I played, and (b) I’m just 9,950 hours away from achieving Malcolm Gladwell-style mastery.”

Apparently tonight is my 100th time hosting Jeopardy!, which means (a) I have now hosted more games than I played, and (b) I’m just 9,950 hours away from achieving Malcolm Gladwell-style mastery. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 12, 2022

Fans call for Ken Jennings to become permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Jennings’ tweet generated some excitement on Twitter, with many fans calling for him to become the show’s permanent host.



“Ken, I’m incredibly honored that my first game was your 100th,” wrote “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Glassman, who will again appear on Monday night’s episode. “I grew up watching @Jeopardy! every day since I was 8. Alex is a personal hero and his passing hurt like a friend. You are the host of Jeopardy! now. You are perfect. I will campaign for you forever. Thanks!”

“Please, please, please be our permanent host,” another fan wrote. “You have grown in your stage presence and hosting skills and have managed to create you own presence on this show. You’ve earned it!”

“Congratulations Ken,” shared another“Jeopardy!” fan in response to Jennings’ tweet. “What’s the hold up in @Jeopardy naming you permanent host? You’re amazing & the rightful heir. Your ease, humor & connection w/ contestants is exactly what the show needs. I prefer to think of this as your first 100 shows hosting.”

Jennings, who was the first person to guest host the show following the late Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020, began his second stint as host last fall, the Deseret News previously reported.

Both Jennings and “The Big Bang Theory” star and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik are splitting hosting responsibilities for the rest of the show’s current season, which is scheduled to air through July 29, according to Deadline.

Jennings, who is also a consulting producer for “Jeopardy!,” is certainly a favorite to host the quiz show, although he also has obligations with the ABC trivia game show “The Chase,” where he works alongside “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Ken, I'm incredibly honored that my first game was your 100th. I grew up watching @Jeopardy ! every day since I was 8. Alex is a personal hero and his passing hurt like a friend. You are the host of Jeopardy! now. You are perfect. I will campaign for you forever. Thanks! — Matt From Jeopardy (not that Matt) (@JeopardyMattG) March 13, 2022

But there’s also a strong push for Bialik to become the show’s permanent host.

Mayim Bialik wants to be the permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Last year, “Jeopardy” announced that Bialik would officially join the show as the host of primetime and spin-off specials — including the recently aired “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” the Deseret News reported.

But Bialik recently said she is interested in becoming the permanent host of the regular quiz show, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I would love that,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet event on Sunday. “I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.”

“Hopefully, I’ll know more before May 6,” she added.

“Jeopardy!” has not yet announced hosting plans past this current season.