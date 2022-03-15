Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

BYU’s near-perfect effort buries Utah in early-season baseball matchup

By Bruce Smith
 March 15, 2022 10:18 p.m. MDT
SHARE BYU’s near-perfect effort buries Utah in early-season baseball matchup
The BYU Cougars, wearing blue, celebrate at the dugout

The BYU Cougars celebrate at the dugout after BYU catcher Collin Reuter (18) hit a two-run home run in the second inning of the game against the Utah Utes at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Utah baseball team brought out the green caps to observe St. Patrick’s Day, but the luck of the Irish was with the BYU Cougars Tuesday evening at Smith’s Ballpark.

Except for perhaps the Utes’ Bransen Kuehl.

Cole Gambill and Colin Reuter hit home runs, Alex Sardina had a two-run triple, and the Cougars’ defense turned three double plays as BYU routed Utah 10-3 in front of 2,048 fans, who braved 40-degree weather and scattered rain showers.

There wasn’t much for Ute fans to cheer about as BYU scored three times in the second inning, twice more in the third and had a 10-0 advantage by the sixth frame. 

merlin_2914808.jpg

Utah infielder Chase Anderson (7) celebrates with Utah pitcher David Watson (25) after the first inning of the game against BYU in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_2914806.jpg

BYU pitcher Bryce Robison (19) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_2914804.jpg

The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 18
merlin_2914802.jpg

Utah infielder Alex Baeza (10) walks back to the dugout in the ninth inning of the game against BYU at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_2914800.jpg

The BYU Cougars celebrates after winning over the Utah Utes at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_2914798.jpg

Utah pitcher Zac McCleve (31) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of the game against BYU at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_2914796.jpg

BYU outfielder Cole Gambill (22) is pictured at bat in the ninth inning of the game against Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_2914794.jpg

BYU catcher Collin Reuter (18) looks at Utah pitcher Bransen Kuehl (12) in the seventh inning of the game at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_2914792.jpg

The BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
9 of 18
The BYU Cougars, wearing blue, celebrate at the dugout

The BYU Cougars celebrate at the dugout after BYU catcher Collin Reuter (18) hit a two run home run in the second inning of the game against the Utah Utes at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_2914788.jpg

BYU infielder Alex Sardina (14) catches the ball at first base after Utah outfielder Dakota Duffalo (21) grounded to first at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_2914786.jpg

BYU outfielder Hayden Leatham (10) hits a two RBI single in the fourth inning of the game against Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_2914784.jpg

BYU outfielder Cole Gambill (22) celebrates with teammates at the home plate after hitting a three run home run in the third inning of the game against Utah at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_2914782.jpg

BYU pitcher Jake Porter (42) delivers a pitch during the game against the Utah Utes at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_2914780.jpg

BYU starting pitcher Bryce Robison (19) delivers a pitch in the second inning of the game against the Utah Utes at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_2914778.jpg

BYU outfielder Cole Gambill (22) runs to the third base after hitting a three run home run in the third inning of the game against the Utah Utes at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_2914776.jpg

Utah outfielder Kai Roberts (27) catches a fly ball in the second inning of the game against the BYU Cougars at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_2914774.jpg

Utah starting pitcher David Watson (25) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game against BYU at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. BYU won 10-3. BYU won 10-3.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
18 of 18
merlin_2914808.jpg
merlin_2914806.jpg
merlin_2914804.jpg
merlin_2914802.jpg
merlin_2914800.jpg
merlin_2914798.jpg
merlin_2914796.jpg
merlin_2914794.jpg
merlin_2914792.jpg
The BYU Cougars, wearing blue, celebrate at the dugout
merlin_2914788.jpg
merlin_2914786.jpg
merlin_2914784.jpg
merlin_2914782.jpg
merlin_2914780.jpg
merlin_2914778.jpg
merlin_2914776.jpg
merlin_2914774.jpg

“We did a good job getting ahead in the count, but we had too many fastballs up and BYU made sure we knew it,” said Utah coach Gary Henderson.

BYU improved to 9-5 so far this season and coach Mike Littlewood’s team, which features 20 Utah athletes, was coming off an important match against Big 12 power Oklahoma State, where it won one of three games and is hoping to quickly establish itself when it joins that league in two years.

The Cougars did it with timely hitting, including a pair of long balls that easily cleared the fence with the help of the brisk wind. On defense, Bryce Robison started and retired five of seven batters over two innings, and then the Cougars averaged a different hurler about every inning.

BYU was never threatened. Utah, in fact, was scoreless until the eighth inning when Landon Frei scored on a wild pitch, and Davis Cop followed afterward with a two-run double.

The Utes’ only other highlight came from Kuehl, a freshman pitcher who started his college career nearly a month ago by giving up two bases on balls, a hit batsmen and then a grand slam at Loyola Marymount.

He had since Feb. 20 to think about it until Henderson summoned him from the bullpen with a runner on second base and two outs. Kuehl faced Brock Watkins, who had been 3 for 3, and retired him a long fly ball to the right-field fence that Dakota Duffalo gathered before crashing into the fence.

The next inning, Kuehl retired BYU in order and his earned-run average dropped from infinity to a more forgiving 27.0.

“It was great to be out there (on the mound) and get some confidence,” Kuehl said. “It’s a great atmosphere. Just got to keep working and let my teammates help me.”

The Utes fell to 11-4-1 and start a three-game series at Oregon Friday. This is their first of three games this season against BYU, including another at Smith’s Ballpark April 19.

BYU begins West Coast Conference play Thursday with a three-game set at Portland. The Cougars should be feeling well after an error-free victory over their rivals and their best offensive effort so far this season.

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU football team still has ‘something to prove’ in the middle of spring camp
Here’s what’s motivating BYU heading into NIT play
How Sara Hamson epitomizes BYU’s willingness to put team first
BYU’s 2022 football schedule, released Tuesday, includes a few minor changes
Jaren Hall and the Cougars’ first-team offense are looking sharp, healthy and dangerous
Bigger, deeper, faster? BYU’s defensive line checks all the boxes