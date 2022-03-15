Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed outside Kyiv amid Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in an internal memo.



Zakrzewski was with Fox News reporter Ben Hall when a vehicle was struck by incoming fire.

Hall is still hospitalized after the attack.

What they’re saying: “Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott wrote in the memo, which was tweeted by New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum.



“His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — From photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill,” she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.”

Fox News memo on the death of its cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, in Ukraine. Pierre was with Ben Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Hall remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/CAGB5FLwYW — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 15, 2022

Zakrzewski, who was originally based in London, had been working in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion into the country back in February, according to The Washington Post.

