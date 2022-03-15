Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

A Fox News cameraman was killed in Ukraine amid an ongoing war with Russia

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 15, 2022 10:21 a.m. MDT
Fox News studios at News Corporation headquarters in New York.

Promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation headquarters in New York on July 31, 2021.

Ted Shaffrey, Associated Press

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed outside Kyiv amid Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in an internal memo.

  • Zakrzewski was with Fox News reporter Ben Hall when a vehicle was struck by incoming fire.
  • Hall is still hospitalized after the attack.

What they’re saying: “Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott wrote in the memo, which was tweeted by New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum.

  • “His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — From photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill,” she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter.
  • “He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.”

Zakrzewski, who was originally based in London, had been working in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion into the country back in February, according to The Washington Post.

