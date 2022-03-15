Report: This Utah forward is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer

For the second straight offseason, Utah forward Riley Battin is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

On Tuesday morning, Verbal Commits reported that Battin is entering the portal again, this time as a grad transfer.

Utah F Riley Battin has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/0O7TjEfEvj — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 15, 2022

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Battin has played for the Utes since the 2018-19 season and started 21 games this season for Utah under first-year head coach Craig Smith.

Battin entered the transfer portal last year after Larry Krystkowiak was fired as Utah’s head coach, but he quickly returned to the program once Smith was hired.

Battin, who’s started 80 games as a Ute and has been a consistent contributor for Utah over the past four seasons, averaged 17.5 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.