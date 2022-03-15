Facebook Twitter
Report: This Utah forward is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 15, 2022 10:40 a.m. MDT
Utah Utes forward Riley Battin is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (11) shoots over Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Battin is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

For the second straight offseason, Utah forward Riley Battin is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

On Tuesday morning, Verbal Commits reported that Battin is entering the portal again, this time as a grad transfer.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Battin has played for the Utes since the 2018-19 season and started 21 games this season for Utah under first-year head coach Craig Smith.

Battin entered the transfer portal last year after Larry Krystkowiak was fired as Utah’s head coach, but he quickly returned to the program once Smith was hired.

Battin, who’s started 80 games as a Ute and has been a consistent contributor for Utah over the past four seasons, averaged 17.5 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

