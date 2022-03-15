Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
NFL Sports Utah Utes

How much Marcus Williams is reportedly getting paid to join the Baltimore Ravens

The former Utah star has been an every-game starter for the New Orleans Saints the past five seasons and is one of the top names in NFL free agency this year

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 15, 2022 11:20 a.m. MDT
SHARE How much Marcus Williams is reportedly getting paid to join the Baltimore Ravens
Free safety Marcus Williams is reportedly signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in NFL free agency.

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams is reportedly signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in NFL free agency.

Adam Hunger, Associated Press

Former Utah star Marcus Williams has made a name for himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent free safeties over the past five seasons playing for the New Orleans Saints.

Now, he is going to get paid even more handsomely for those efforts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported that Williams, an unrestricted free agent, will sign a five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Related

Free agent contracts can become official starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. MDT, the first day of the NFL’s new league year.

Fowler’s ESPN colleague, Adam Schefter, reported that Williams’ new contract will include $37 guaranteed, including $31 next year. 

Williams has been a leader in the Saints defense ever since he was a second-round pick in 2017. He’s started every game he’s played as a pro and has 320 career tackles, 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections.

Williams earned $10.6 million last year under the franchise tag with the Saints.

Next Up In U of U sports
Report: This Utah forward is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer
How to watch BYU vs. Villanova, Utah vs. Arkansas in women’s NCAA Tournament
Why Utah’s women’s basketball loves its NCAA Tournament seeding
BYU, Utah NCAA women’s tournament first-round matchups revealed
How the Utah Utes sealed the deal on another NCAA skiing championship
Utah Utes skiing wins national championship again