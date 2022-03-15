How much Marcus Williams is reportedly getting paid to join the Baltimore Ravens

Former Utah star Marcus Williams has made a name for himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent free safeties over the past five seasons playing for the New Orleans Saints.

Now, he is going to get paid even more handsomely for those efforts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported that Williams, an unrestricted free agent, will sign a five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Free agent contracts can become official starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. MDT, the first day of the NFL’s new league year.

Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

Fowler’s ESPN colleague, Adam Schefter, reported that Williams’ new contract will include $37 guaranteed, including $31 next year.

This deal includes $37 million guaranteed, including $31 million in next year, per source. https://t.co/0npTJQM5Zc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Williams has been a leader in the Saints defense ever since he was a second-round pick in 2017. He’s started every game he’s played as a pro and has 320 career tackles, 15 interceptions and 38 pass deflections.

Williams earned $10.6 million last year under the franchise tag with the Saints.