‘Yellowstone’ spinoff guide: Everything you need to know

“Yellowstone” has garnered a vast audience over the last few years. Although it has the typical squad of cowboys saddled up on horses and the occasional bloodshed, what sets it apart from other westerns is the Shakespearean streak.

The show’s Season 4 finale became the most-watched telecast since the Season 8 premiere of “The Walking Dead” in 2017.

Since then, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has dipped his feet in many spinoffs of the show. Here is a guide to all the shows related to the series.

‘Yellowstone’

The original series revolves around the Dutton family, who control the largest ranch in the U.S., as land developers, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park challenge their borders.

It stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Taylor Sheridan, Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley, among others. All four seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

‘1883’

Premiering in 2021 as the prequel to “Yellowstone,” the show told the story of how the Dutton family came to own the family ranch. The family makes the journey west through the Great Plains, passing through land completely untouched by human civilization.

Isabel May’s character, Elsa Dutton, remains the focus point. Other actors include Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

This series will not have a Season 2. It is available to stream on Prime Video or Paramount+.

‘1932’

This upcoming show follows the Dutton family during Prohibition and the Great Depression, continuing on the family saga. It will feature a completely new generation of Duttons during the western expansion, creating a rapidly growing universe.

No information about the cast or its release date are available yet.

‘6666’

This series will follow a group of ranchers in Texas but it is unclear if they will be connected to the Duttons. It will be exclusively available on Paramount+.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666 (Four Sixes). Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing,” a press release read.

