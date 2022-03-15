Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
Utah State Football College Football Sports

Utah State has a key defensive starter entering the transfer portal

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 15, 2022 2:45 p.m. MDT
SHARE Utah State has a key defensive starter entering the transfer portal
Utah State Aggies cornerback Cam Lampkin said he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Utah State Aggies cornerback Cam Lampkin (6) lines up on defense during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Logan, Utah. Lampkin said he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Tyler Tate, Associated Press

Utah State may need to look for additional help in its defensive secondary.

On Tuesday, Aggies junior cornerback Cam Lampkin announced on Twitter he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, confirming an earlier report from Rivals.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Lampkin said he will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

Lampkin was an instrumental defender for Utah State during the 2021 season, starting 13 games in his first year as a full-time starter. He had 43 tackles and tied for the team high with six pass breakups.

He also combined with other cornerbacks, like Michael Anyanwu and Andre Grayson, to help Utah State hold opponents to 230.9 passing yards per game last season.

One of Lampkin’s best game as an Aggie came in Utah State’s LA Bowl win over Oregon State this past season, when he tied his career high with six tackles.

Next Up In Utah State
Utah State Aggies eager to make a run in the NIT
Utah State Aggies thrilled to be in the NIT, face Oregon Ducks
BYU, Utah State are in the men’s NIT field. Here are their first-round matchups
Where Kalani Sitake and Blake Anderson rank in expert’s list of top Group of 5 coaches
Heartbreaker: Utah State falls to Colorado State on last-second shot in intense, controversial MWC quarterfinal
3 keys to Colorado State’s 53-51 win over Utah State in the Mountain West quarterfinals