Utah State has a key defensive starter entering the transfer portal

Utah State may need to look for additional help in its defensive secondary.

On Tuesday, Aggies junior cornerback Cam Lampkin announced on Twitter he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, confirming an earlier report from Rivals.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Lampkin said he will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

Lampkin was an instrumental defender for Utah State during the 2021 season, starting 13 games in his first year as a full-time starter. He had 43 tackles and tied for the team high with six pass breakups.

He also combined with other cornerbacks, like Michael Anyanwu and Andre Grayson, to help Utah State hold opponents to 230.9 passing yards per game last season.

One of Lampkin’s best game as an Aggie came in Utah State’s LA Bowl win over Oregon State this past season, when he tied his career high with six tackles.