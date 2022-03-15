3 keys to Utah State’s NIT loss to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks put together an outstanding second half to beat Utah State 83-72 in the first round of the NIT Tuesday night at the Spectrum
Here are three keys to the Aggies 83-72 loss to Oregon:
- Playing without senior guard Will Richardson and junior center N’Faly Dante, the Ducks’ got more than enough offense out of De’Vion Harmon (19 points), Jacob Young (17 points) and Rivaldo Soares (13 points) to best the Aggies.
- Steven Ashworth led Utah State with 20 points and six 3-pointers, while senior forward Brandon Horvath finished his collegiate career with 15 points. Senior forward Justin Bean, likely playing in his final game at the Spectrum, pulled down 16 rebounds and finished with nine points on 2 of 12 shooting.
- USU’s 37-33 halftime lead disappeared in a hurry as Oregon scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half. Over the first 14 minutes, USU went just 3 for 17 from the field, while the Ducks went 14 for 27 and ended up pulling away by as many as 17 points
