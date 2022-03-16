Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 
Music Entertainment

Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ from a bomb shelter in Kyiv

The young girl sang the song amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 16, 2022 11 p.m. MDT
SHARE Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ from a bomb shelter in Kyiv
Railways in Kyiv.

Railways are seen through a small gap in the shades of a train arriving in Kyiv, Ukraine, with all the blinds closed on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Felipe Dana, Associated Press

You can see the dire situation at the bomb shelter.

Ukrainians huddled together, fearing the bombs and missile strikes from Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion into Ukraine at the end of February.

But a girl stands alone, singing the classic song “Let It Go” from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen” at a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

“Не боюсь ничего уже,” the girl sang, which, according to The Washington Post, translates into: “I’m not afraid of anything anymore.”

“Frozen” actress Idina Menzelsaw a video of the singer.

“We see you,” Menzel tweeted, sharing a clip of the girl.

“We really, really see you,” Menzel wrote.

The girl isn’t alone in seeking refuge in a bomb shelter. Per The Hill, plenty of people in Ukraine have been living in underground shelters as Russia has invaded the country.

Ukrainianshave also been leaving the country, with more than 2 million people fleeing as a result of the invasion, per DW.

The United Nations tweeted Sunday that “this is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Area 51 Interns: Alien Summer’ and the challenges of losing touch
‘Inventing Anna’ subject Anna Sorokin denies being a con artist as she fights deportation
Clayton Echard found love on the ‘The Bachelor.’ Who else has found love on the show?
One reason ‘Jeopardy!’ fans think Ken Jennings is going to become the host
Disney+ is leaning into mature content. Here’s why
‘The Batman’ is ‘Twilight VI’ — and that’s not a bad thing