Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ from a bomb shelter in Kyiv

You can see the dire situation at the bomb shelter.

Ukrainians huddled together, fearing the bombs and missile strikes from Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion into Ukraine at the end of February.

But a girl stands alone, singing the classic song “Let It Go” from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen” at a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

“Не боюсь ничего уже,” the girl sang, which, according to The Washington Post, translates into: “I’m not afraid of anything anymore.”

“Frozen” actress Idina Menzelsaw a video of the singer.

“We see you,” Menzel tweeted, sharing a clip of the girl.

“We really, really see you,” Menzel wrote.

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

The girl isn’t alone in seeking refuge in a bomb shelter. Per The Hill, plenty of people in Ukraine have been living in underground shelters as Russia has invaded the country.

Ukrainianshave also been leaving the country, with more than 2 million people fleeing as a result of the invasion, per DW.

The United Nations tweeted Sunday that “this is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict.”

