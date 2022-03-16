Facebook Twitter
3 keys to BYU’s win against Long Beach State in the NIT

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 16, 2022 9:17 p.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas, wearing white, works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray defending

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) defending during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 2 seeded BYU won its first-round National Invitation Tournament game with a 93-72 victory over Long Beach State at the Marriott Center. The Cougars (23-10) advance to a second round game Saturday at 7 p.m. at home against Northern Iowa. 

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) tries to pass around Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) drives past Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) on his way to the hoop during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) blocks a shot by Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
  • BYU trailed 46-41 at halftime but roared to life in the second half. Midway through the half, the Cougars went on a 21-0 run to go up 78-57. 
  • BYU was led by five players that scored in double figures: Caleb Lohner (20), Gideon George (16), Alex Barcello (14), Fousseyni Traore (11) and Trevin Knell (10). Atiki Ally Atiki added 8 points and 9 rebounds. 
  • The Cougars outscored LBSU in the paint 48-20. In the second half, BYU outscored LBSU 52-26.

