3 keys to BYU’s win against Long Beach State in the NIT

No. 2 seeded BYU won its first-round National Invitation Tournament game with a 93-72 victory over Long Beach State at the Marriott Center. The Cougars (23-10) advance to a second round game Saturday at 7 p.m. at home against Northern Iowa.
- BYU trailed 46-41 at halftime but roared to life in the second half. Midway through the half, the Cougars went on a 21-0 run to go up 78-57.
- BYU was led by five players that scored in double figures: Caleb Lohner (20), Gideon George (16), Alex Barcello (14), Fousseyni Traore (11) and Trevin Knell (10). Atiki Ally Atiki added 8 points and 9 rebounds.
- The Cougars outscored LBSU in the paint 48-20. In the second half, BYU outscored LBSU 52-26.