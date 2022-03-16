Anna Sorokin’s freedom didn’t last long.

Sorokin, who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, convinced friends and businesses in New York to give her money that funded a lavish lifestyle where she lived in luxurious hotels and dined at high-end restaurants. She spent close to four years in prison for charges that included grand larceny and theft of services, ultimately getting released in February 2021, Today reported.

But six weeks later, Sorokin, who is from Russia, was taken into federal custody for overstaying her visa, according to NBC News.

And because of the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which explores the rise and fall of Sorokin, many people want to know: Where is she now?

Is Anna Sorokin being deported to Germany?

For about a year now, the 31-year-old Sorokin has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention at a New York facility, fighting deportation to Germany, Today reported.



“They told her that her visa had expired, but, instead of being deported, Anna — being Anna — said, ‘I’m going to fight this,’” Neffatari Davis, Sorokin’s best friend who is a major character in “Inventing Anna,” told the New York Post last month. “She thought it would be a quick fight. I think if she was a plain Jane and not in the media, she would have just been deported.”

But earlier this week, reports began circulating that Sorokin was about to be deported.



“Several friends who had spoken to her Monday morning confirmed her imminent deportation,” wrote Emily Palmer — who has covered Sorokin’s case extensively and even recently watched parts of “Inventing Anna” with Sorokin — for the New York Times.

Immigration authorities had reportedly even booked Sorokin’s flight to Germany and packed her belongings. Sorokin was set to board a flight to Frankfurt Monday night, the New York Post reported.



“They put everything you own in garbage bags — like they’re throwing you out as trash,” Sorkin’s immigration lawyer, Audrey Thomas, told the New York Times.

But Thomas filed an emergency stay against the deportation, and the hearing over the request has not yet been scheduled, meaning Sorokin will remain with immigration authorities in New York for the time being, the New York Times reported.

Anna Delvey denies being a con artist

In a recent podcast appearance, Sorokin said she doesn’t consider herself a con artist and doesn’t believe she did anything out of the ordinary pretending to have a $60 million trust fund since “$60 million is borderline poor in New York,” Daily Mail reported.



“I never was doing anything so super-crazy,” she said, according to The Cut. “There’s people spending way more money than I did. People assumed I was trying to impress anybody, but 40, 50, 60 million … that’s borderline poor in New York. There’s so many rich people there, you can’t even impress anybody.”

She added that “it’s easier to ask somebody for I don’t know, $20 million,” when people believe you have the money, Daily Mail reported.

“I do see what I did wrong,” she concluded, according to The Cut. “But so many people are doing worse things.”

What does Anna Delvey think of ‘Inventing Anna’?

In portraying Anna Delvey, actress Julia Garner has received a lot of attention for her unique German-Russian accent throughout the show.



“When I heard Julia talking like me the first time, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, do I sound this insufferable?’” Sorokin said on her recent podcast appearance, according to Today. “It’s just so weird, like, hearing yourself, it’s like the same when you just hear your voice being recorded. It’s totally different from the way you hear yourself when you speak.”

Sorokin recently watched parts of “Inventing Anna,” and said she wasn’t as “shameless” as the series portrayed her, NBC News reported.

