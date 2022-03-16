Facebook Twitter
BYU RB Sione Finau has reportedly entered the transfer portal

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 16, 2022 1:41 p.m. MDT
BYU Cougars running back Sione Finau (20) carries the ball against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Beanie Bishop (29) during an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Spring is a particularly popular time for college football players to enter the transfer portal, and on Wednesday, a BYU Cougars running back reportedly entered it.

Rivals reported that Sione Finau, the Kearns High product who signed with the Cougars all the way back in 2016, will be looking to continue his career elsewhere.

Now listed by BYU at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Finau hasn’t played a whole lot in four seasons with the Cougars since returning from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following high school.

Certainly his most productive season came in 2019 when he rushed for 359 yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Much of that production came in one game, as he rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown against Idaho State.

Even without Finau, BYU’s running backs room is still well-stocked with transfers Chris Brooks and Houston Heimuli, along with veterans such as Lopini Katoa, Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis and Jackson McChesney.

