Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

How BYU changed the game in the 2nd half and earned a win over Long Beach State in the 1st round of the NIT

The Cougars went on a big 21-0 run midway through the second half to take control of the game.

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 17, 2022 12:14 a.m. MDT
SHARE How BYU changed the game in the 2nd half and earned a win over Long Beach State in the 1st round of the NIT
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner , wearing white, grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For BYU, the first half of Wednesday’s first round National Invitation Tournament game was no day at the Beach.

Long Beach State’s frantic, frenetic pace, highlighted by a vexing full-court press, had the Cougars on their heels through the first 20 minutes at the Marriott Center. BYU trailed 46-41 at halftime.

The Cougars were getting pressed — and, as a result they were pressing, as in feeling some pressure. 

As coach Mark Pope would explain later, his team was trying to process a lot of emotions. All season long, BYU was pointing to an invitation to the NCAA Tournament, not a berth to the NIT. 

But as his players stepped onto the floor at the start of the second half, Pope was smiling and clapping, urging them to loosen up and have fun. 

merlin_2914986.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) tries to pass around Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 26
merlin_2914984.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) drives past Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) on his way to the hoop during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 26
merlin_2914982.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) blocks a shot by Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 26
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas, wearing white, works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray defending.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) defending during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 26
merlin_2915038.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) works on Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 26
merlin_2915036.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drops in a 3-point shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 26
merlin_2915034.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) goes up for a dunk during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 26
merlin_2915032.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) blocks a shot by Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 26
merlin_2915030.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) wrestle with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) for the ball during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 26
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner , wearing white, grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 26
merlin_2915026.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) battles Long Beach State 49ers guard Jadon Jones (12) and Long Beach State 49ers center Jeffrey Yan (40) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 26
merlin_2915024.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) gets his arm tangled up with Long Beach State 49ers guard Eddie Scott (5) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 26
merlin_2915022.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Hunter Erickson (0) puts up a shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 26
merlin_2915020.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) takes a pass up for a shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 26
merlin_2915018.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Hunter Erickson (0) wrestles for the ball with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 26
merlin_2915016.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope takes a few seconds to poke fun at Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 26
merlin_2915014.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) passes around Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) to teammate Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 26
merlin_2915012.jpg

Fans celebrate after a Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) 3-point shot&nbsp;during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 26
merlin_2915010.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars players celebrate an Alex Barcello (13) 3-point shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 26
merlin_2915008.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) misses stealing the ball as Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) takes the pass during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 26
merlin_2915006.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks with his players after the game as BYU defeated Long Beach State in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 26
merlin_2915004.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo dances for fans during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 26
merlin_2915002.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Jadon Jones (12) and Long Beach State 49ers guard RJ Rhoden (0) battle Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) for the ball during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 26
merlin_2915000.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) works to defend Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3)during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 26
merlin_2914998.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) jumps onto the announcer’s table after trying to steal the ball during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 26
merlin_2914996.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) gets past Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 26
merlin_2914986.jpg
merlin_2914984.jpg
merlin_2914982.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas, wearing white, works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray defending.
merlin_2915038.jpg
merlin_2915036.jpg
merlin_2915034.jpg
merlin_2915032.jpg
merlin_2915030.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner , wearing white, grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater
merlin_2915026.jpg
merlin_2915024.jpg
merlin_2915022.jpg
merlin_2915020.jpg
merlin_2915018.jpg
merlin_2915016.jpg
merlin_2915014.jpg
merlin_2915012.jpg
merlin_2915010.jpg
merlin_2915008.jpg
merlin_2915006.jpg
merlin_2915004.jpg
merlin_2915002.jpg
merlin_2915000.jpg
merlin_2914998.jpg
merlin_2914996.jpg

The Cougars did just that. They played much better and took advantage of the weaknesses in LBSU’s press. Still with 11:41 remaining in the game, the game was tied at 57-apiece.

And that’s when the Cougars flipped a switch, going on a 21-0 scoring binge to take a 78-57 advantage and wrest control of the game.

In the end, BYU (23-10), the No. 2 seed in the NIT, defeated Long Beach State 93-72 in front of a crowd of 5,511.

It marked the Cougars’ first postseason victory since it beat Creighton in Provo in the 2016 NIT. It was Pope’s first postseason victory as BYU’s head coach.

“I think we had a little bit of fun tonight. It’s our first game in the NIT. Not exactly where we wanted to be but I think everyone on the roster now is kind of enjoying it. This is where we are,” said Cougar forward Caleb Lohner, who poured in a career-high 20 points. “This is the ride we’re going to take. Tonight was a good showcase of all of us playing together. It took us a while to get it turned on and start playing like us but I think that was some of the emotions and a few other factors going into it. But we ended the game on a high note and we’re moving on to the next round.”

BYU hosts Northern Iowa Saturday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the NIT.

Related

As evidence of playing together, the Cougars recorded 28 assists on 36 made baskets. They also outscored LBSU in the paint 48-20. In the second half, BYU also outscored the Beach 52-26, and shot 60% from the field.

Long Beach State (20-13) won the Big West Conference regular season title but fell by one point in the waning seconds to Cal State Fullerton in the conference tournament championship game.

Certainly, both teams were experiencing the a wide array of feelings on Wednesday, knowing that a loss would end their respective seasons, and dealing with the disappointment of not being invited to the Big Dance.

“We’re all working on our emotions right now. There are two tiers of teams in the NIT. There are teams that are like, ‘We made it.’ For those teams scratching and clawing to get in, this is an incredible opportunity,” Pope said. “For some of the teams that had expectations and dreams of being in the NCAA Tournament, it can be harder to collect your emotions. That’s no secret. The one thing that I took into this game with a lot of confidence, whether we played well or not played well, we fought. This team has a lot of fight. It’s in their DNA. They fight for each other. There were times in the first half where I was convincing myself that that was true. Certainly, those guys proved it again.”

As well as the second half went for the Cougars, the first half was a different story. 

BYU led only once in the first half, 2-0. The Cougars had 10 turnovers and LBSU had 15 points off those turnovers, as they had trouble with the press and almost every inbounds pass was an adventure. The Beach also hit 17 of 19 from the free throw line. 

Alex Barcello had just three points in the first half, on a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left before intermission. Meanwhile, LBSU had four players in double figures in the first half and the Cougars found themselves down by five points at halftime. 

What was the difference in the second half? 

“We were holding ourselves back a little bit. At halftime we talked about how against pressure, we were trying not to make a mistake. And it was also finding our whole hearts,” Pope said. “It was the process that every team in this tournament is going to go through. A team that puts pressure up front is just begging for you to tear them to pieces on the back side. If you can attack the beginning of it and make plays on the back side. It was there the whole night. We just got more comfortable, which is what we thought we would do. We kept talking about finding a rhythm. That’s why these games are fun because you have a chance to break it open like that.”

“I think it was just us playing, having fun and trusting each other,” said Lohner of the 21-0 second-half run, which included 3-pointers by Gideon George, Barcello, Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell. “We also started to get stops more and more in the second half. Those stops led to transition buckets and gave us some juice on the offensive end.”

George finished with 16 points, Barcello ended up with 14 (with five assists), Fousseyni Traore had 11 and Knell added 10. Atiki Ally Atiki contributed eight points and a team-high nine rebounds. 

Te’Jon Lucas scored six points and dished out seven assists and Johnson had six points, four rebounds and three assists.  

That 21-0 run was the difference-maker. 

“At that point of the game, it just kind of clicked. Everyone was looking at each other differently. We were on attack mode,” Lohner said. “We were trying to score the ball, getting stops, talking loud on defense. We did the right things to help us win. At the beginning of the game, some of that wasn’t completely there.”

LBSU guard Joel Murray scored a game-high 24 points while Colin Slater, the Big West Player of the Year, finished with 15 before fouling out. 

Pope loved how his team was able to break Long Beach State’s press and turn those into scoring opportunities. 

“This was going to be a really fun game to start the NIT in. It’s a game that could be disastrous but it could be exactly what the doctor ordered in terms of making plays,” he said. “The question was, do we respond to the pressure well and take advantage of all the openings behind it. Can we be good decision-makers and take care of the ball? Or are we going to get crushed by the pressure? The way they play, they force you to make decisions. I thought Caleb was unbelievable at the point of attack, making decisions. It’s a game that begs for assists.”

So with the win, the Cougars kept their season alive and it’s on to the second round of the NIT. 

“We weren’t our very best in the first half,” Pope said. “But we believed that if we kept knocking on the door, the game would come to us. The guys did that.”

Next Up In BYU sports
3 keys to BYU’s win against Long Beach State in the NIT
Why Tegan Graham is speaking up in support of more equity for women’s sports
Who is Kalani Sitake’s best assistant coach?
Uncharted waters: BYU volleyball team dealing with losses the best it can during difficult season
BYU RB Sione Finau has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Star search — who determines star rankings, and what do they really mean?