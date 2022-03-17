Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Caleb Lohner’s decision-making was on point during comeback victory against LBSU

Big man finished with a career-high 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists in comeback victory

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 17, 2022 4:30 p.m. MDT
SHARE Caleb Lohner’s decision-making was on point during comeback victory against LBSU
BYU forward Caleb Lohner works on Long Beach State’s Jordan Roberts during NIT game at the Marriott Center, March 16, 2022.

BYU forward Caleb Lohner works on Long Beach State’s Jordan Roberts during NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Cougars prevailed and will back in action Saturday against Northern Iowa.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For BYU’s Caleb Lohner, it’s been a season featuring plenty of highs and lows.

The sophomore forward came up big in the Cougars’ 93-72 victory in the National Invitation Tournament first-round game against Long Beach State Wednesday night at the Marriott Center.

Lohner finished with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field — he buried his only 3-point attempt — and he also grabbed four rebounds and had two assists. 

BYU men

National Invitation Tournament


No. 6 Northern Iowa (20-11)

at No. 2 BYU (23-10)

Saturday, 7 p.m. MDT

Marriott Center

TV: ESPN+

Radio: BYU Radio/1160 AM


With the win, BYU (23-10) advanced to a second-round meeting against Northern Iowa Saturday (7 p.m. MDT, ESPN+) at the Marriott Center. The Panthers knocked off No. 3 Saint Louis 80-68. 

Entering Wednesday night, Lohner was averaging 6.5 points, shooting 39.5% from the field and 17% from 3-point range on the season. 

Lohner’s rebounding has been strong all season, averaging 6.3 per game.

For coach Mark Pope, the way Lohner played Wednesday was gratifying.

“This Caleb Lohner, this guy’s got an unbelievable future. It’s not coming super fast and it’s not super easy,” he said. “But he made unbelievable progress tonight. What a spectacular game in a really hard decision-making game. There’s still a lot to be learned and a lot to be gained. It’s fun to win.”

What impressed Pope the most about Lohner wasn’t his 20 points. It was his decision-making against an LBSU team that thrives on full-court pressure.

“In the second half, Caleb gets a post catch on the right block. The double team comes immediately and they’re suffocating him. He protects the ball, unbelievable poise, splits it, makes the read,” Pope said. “Guys cross on rotation and he finds (Spencer Johnson) wide open in the corner.

merlin_2914986.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) tries to pass around Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 26
merlin_2914984.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) drives past Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) on his way to the hoop during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 26
merlin_2914982.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) blocks a shot by Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 26
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas, wearing white, works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray defending.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) defending during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 26
BYU forward Caleb Lohner works on Long Beach State’s Jordan Roberts during NIT game at the Marriott Center, March 16, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) works on Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 26
merlin_2915036.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) drops in a 3-point shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 26
merlin_2915034.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) goes up for a dunk during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 26
merlin_2915032.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) blocks a shot by Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 26
merlin_2915030.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) and Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) wrestle with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) for the ball during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 26
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner , wearing white, grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 26
merlin_2915026.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) battles Long Beach State 49ers guard Jadon Jones (12) and Long Beach State 49ers center Jeffrey Yan (40) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 26
merlin_2915024.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) gets his arm tangled up with Long Beach State 49ers guard Eddie Scott (5) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 26
merlin_2915022.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Hunter Erickson (0) puts up a shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 26
merlin_2915020.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) takes a pass up for a shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 26
merlin_2915018.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Hunter Erickson (0) wrestles for the ball with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray (11) and Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 26
merlin_2915016.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope takes a few seconds to poke fun at Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 26
merlin_2915014.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) passes around Long Beach State 49ers forward Jordan Roberts (2) to teammate Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 26
merlin_2915012.jpg

Fans celebrate after a Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) 3-point shot&nbsp;during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 26
merlin_2915010.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars players celebrate an Alex Barcello (13) 3-point shot during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 26
merlin_2915008.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) misses stealing the ball as Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) takes the pass during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 26
merlin_2915006.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks with his players after the game as BYU defeated Long Beach State in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 26
merlin_2915004.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo dances for fans during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 26
merlin_2915002.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Jadon Jones (12) and Long Beach State 49ers guard RJ Rhoden (0) battle Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) for the ball during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 26
merlin_2915000.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) works to defend Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3)during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. BYU won 93-72.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 26
merlin_2914998.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) jumps onto the announcer’s table after trying to steal the ball during an NIT game against Long Beach State at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 26
merlin_2914996.jpg

Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater (14) gets past Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) during an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 26
merlin_2914986.jpg
merlin_2914984.jpg
merlin_2914982.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas, wearing white, works to bring the ball upcourt with Long Beach State 49ers guard Joel Murray defending.
BYU forward Caleb Lohner works on Long Beach State’s Jordan Roberts during NIT game at the Marriott Center, March 16, 2022.
merlin_2915036.jpg
merlin_2915034.jpg
merlin_2915032.jpg
merlin_2915030.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner , wearing white, grabs a rebound away from Long Beach State 49ers guard Colin Slater
merlin_2915026.jpg
merlin_2915024.jpg
merlin_2915022.jpg
merlin_2915020.jpg
merlin_2915018.jpg
merlin_2915016.jpg
merlin_2915014.jpg
merlin_2915012.jpg
merlin_2915010.jpg
merlin_2915008.jpg
merlin_2915006.jpg
merlin_2915004.jpg
merlin_2915002.jpg
merlin_2915000.jpg
merlin_2914998.jpg
merlin_2914996.jpg

“You think about Caleb’s 20 points but those 20 points came because of plays like that. That’s what that kind of pressuring defense opens for you if you’re tough enough to make the play. We finally found a rhythm and we were able to do that.”

What did Lohner think about his performance?

“Just playing. Making the right decisions and letting the game come to me and not forcing anything. All the shots and offensive decisions I made were kind of slow except a few,” he said. “I was in the right spots, set some good screens and cut.

“Because of the way this team plays, the switches and the confusion with them, I was able to utilize the mismatches under the basket. Great passes from Atiki (Ally Atiki) and Fousseyni (Traore) and Te’Jon (Lucas). I was on attack and shots started to go in.”

After a somewhat sluggish first half, the Cougars went on a memorable 21-0 run in the second half to take control of the game against LBSU.

Lohner said it took a while for his team to embrace playing in the NIT. 

“Going into the game, it’s no surprise, we wanted to be in the NCAA Tournament. This game, in a lot of our minds, emotionally, wasn’t as important because we didn’t expect to be hare,” he said. “It took us a sec. You know what, we’re still playing basketball. This is so fun to get to be together as a team and enjoy this moment. Let’s just go play and keep winning games and make the most of this opportunity that we have. We don’t have control over what could have happened.”

Pope said his players are competitors and they want to win. 

“We have to love the game. Loving the game shouldn’t be hard. I’m telling you, Caleb Lohner, the day after the season is over, he’s going to be on the phone, calling everybody he knows, trying to get a pickup game at the rec. We don’t want to lose sight of how much we love this game.” — BYU coach Mark Pope

“I think we’re approaching this a little different. We have to love the game. Loving the game shouldn’t be hard. I’m telling you, Caleb Lohner, the day after the season is over, he’s going to be on the phone, calling everybody he knows, trying to get a pickup game at the rec. We don’t want to lose sight of how much we love this game.”

Against LBSU, the Cougars struggled in the first half against the press. But BYU made some adjustments in the second half. 

Alex Barcellohad just three points in the first half but finished with 14, including four 3-pointers. 

“It was a result of our guys being more confident on attack,” Pope said. “We weren’t feeling aggressive. We made an adjustment where we put Alex on the receiving end to be the attacking guy, not the decision-making guy in the backcourt.

“It was the whole team feeling more comfortable being on attack. If you play that way, you can’t take Alex Barcello out of the game if we respond by being on attack. He’s a dangerous man.”

Pope was also pleased with Ally Atiki, who finished with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds. 

“It’s fun to watch Atiki. He was terrific with a complicated defensive matchup for him. He’s guarding shooters all night,” Pope said. “This was not an easy game for him. It’s a decision-making game, it’s a spread-the-floor defensive game. For us, we had to guard space. I thought he was awesome.”

Next Up In BYU sports
How to watch BYU vs. Villanova, Utah vs. Arkansas in women’s NCAA Tournament
BYU women’s basketball team embracing ‘underdog mindset’
Isaac Rex expects to be good to go when BYU opens fall camp
How BYU changed the game in the 2nd half and earned a win over Long Beach State in the 1st round of the NIT
3 keys to BYU’s win against Long Beach State in the NIT
Why Tegan Graham is speaking up in support of more equity for women’s sports