Met Gala 2022: Everything you need to know

The Met Gala is back to its original programming this year, during its typical calendar spot in May.

What’s the Met Gala?

The gala is the fashion world’s equivalent of the Oscars, allowing designers, models and celebrities a chance to dress up in an over-the-top outfit and walk the red carpet to celebrate and fundraise at the new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Who is hosting?

The exhibition, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will be co-chaired by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, the influential fashion designer, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for Condé Nast, are the honorary chairs.

What’s the theme?

Each year’s theme relates to the exhibit. This year’s exhibition has two installations. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” debuted in 2021, and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” will open this year.

New York Times reporter Vanessa Friedman reported this year’s theme to be “Gilded Glamor,” adding that it “is going to be very dressed-up indeed.”

When is it?

The Met Gala will be held on May 2. The new exhibit will open to the public starting May 7.

