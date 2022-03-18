This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Students who earn the NAACP’s Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana to study the Atlantic slave trade will read a talk by President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Nelson announced the fellowship during a joint press conference last year with the NAACP. He also announced the church would provide $250,000 to fund the project in the name of his friend, the Rev. Amos C. Brown, a Civil Rights leader and former student of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Rev. Brown was involved in planning the fellowships, but he was surprised by President Nelson’s announcement during the press conference that they would be named for him.

“I am peacock proud, hyena happy and elephant elated,” he said afterward.

The NAACP is accepting applications for 50 fellowships until March 25. The fellows will spend 10 days in Ghana from July 31 to Aug. 10.

“They will be immersed in Ghanaian culture, learn about the Atlantic slave trade and receive deep insights into their ancestral lineage,” according to the NAACP’s application site.

The learning experiences will equip the students to build bridges between communities and become social justice leaders and ambassadors for racial justice, the application says.

The site includes a reading list for all participants that includes President Nelsons’ talk at the 2019 NAACP convention in Detroit, Michigan. In it, he said the church wanted to become dear friends with the African American community.

“Simply stated, we strive to build bridges of cooperation rather than walls of segregation,” President Nelson said.

Here is the complete reading list for fellowship winners:



Applicants must be NAACP members between the ages of 18 and 25 by July 1, 2022, and live in the United States.

My recent stories

Latter-day Saint temples may begin to remove face-mask requirement, other COVID-19 precautions (March 15)

How 2 international agencies will use $4M from Latter-day Saint Charities to help Ukraine refugees (March 14)

Elder Holland installs new president at BYU-Pathway, calls program the most important church education development in a century (March 10)

About the church

What President Nelson said at Sister Donna Packer’s funeral.

How the church is helping Ukrainian refugees.

A crane lifted the Angel Moroni statue to the top of the new Layton Utah Temple.

A shattered record: The church’s family history conference, RootsTech, easily broke its record for participation.

The church distributed to charities the nearly $6 million it raised via the Giving Machines.

Here’s another review of “The Mission,” the film documentary of a handful of Latter-day Saint missionaries in Finland. The review’s author botches the church’s name and description in multiple ways, but otherwise provides gentle insight on the filmmaking. Here’s what I wrote about the doc.

What I’m reading

How a BYU art graduate — a Latter-day Saint father of seven — became one of the most consequential figures in the Republican Party’s civil war in Arizona.

The “stunning” shift in how reporters covered Major League Baseball’s labor strife.

At the bottom of an icy sea, one of history’s great wrecks is found.

More good news about sports viewership rising again: Monday Night Football averaged 14.18 million viewers over 19 regular-season games this year, the best regular-season viewership for ESPN since 2010.

This story takes a long look at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s transformation from silly comedian to global leader.

Behind the scenes

This photo is full of personality. The Rev. Amos C. Brown has all the Latter-day Saint and NAACP leaders laughing during the June 14, 2021, press conference announcing $9.25 million in donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for humanitarian aid and scholarships for the African American community. And President Russell M. Nelson strikes a typical figure, sitting forward on the edge of his seat.