NCAA women: 3 keys to Utah’s first Big Dance win since 2009, a 92-69 rout of Arkansas

Utah’s women’s basketball team picked up its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009 on Friday night, routing Arkansas 92-69 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The seventh-seeded Utes improved to 21-11 and will face the winner of the late Texas-Fairfield game on Sunday in a second-round game in Austin. Tipoff time for that game has yet to be announced.

Utah jumped out to a 10-0 lead Friday and never trailed in its first appearance in the Big Dance since 2011. The Utes shot 50% from the field in building a 44-27 lead at halftime.

Arkansas (18-14) cut the deficit to 10 a couple times in the second half but could get no closer.

Here are 3 keys to the Utes’ first Big Dance win in 13 years:

• Utah point guard Dru Gylten recorded six assists in the first half, 11 in the game, and moved into fourth place on the school’s career assists list with 548. The Utes won despite committing 19 turnovers.

• Kennady McQueen made Utah’s first 3-point attempt and finished with 20 points to lead the Utes, who shot 52% from the field and were an amazing 15 of 31 from 3-point range. Gianna Kneepkens chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.

• Senior Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 24 points, but missed her first seven shots and was 10 of 28 from the field. Kelsey Rees added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, which played without starting center Peyton McFarland, out for the season with a left leg injury.

