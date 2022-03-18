Facebook Twitter
UVU’s Fardaws Aimaq — once the nation’s top rebounders and WAC POY — is in the transfer portal

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 18, 2022 6:52 p.m. MDT
Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq reportedly has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) gestures with a “three” at the BYU bench after scoring three points against BYU at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Aimaq reportedly has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One of the top college basketball talents in the state of Utah is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie reported that Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq has entered the portal after back-to-back standout seasons under Wolverines coach Mark Madsen.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Aimaq — who hails from Vancouver, British Columbia — is an accomplished athlete, particularly on the defensive end. He’s won Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors the past two seasons, was the WAC Player of the Year in 2021 and is a two-time first-team All-WAC performer.

Aimaq averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game this season. That included leading the country with 10.59 defensive rebounds per game — he was second in the country in total rebounds — and is second nationally in double-doubles with 27. 

As a redshirt freshman for the Wolverines during the 2021-22 season, Aimaq led the country in rebounding, averaging 15.0 rebounds per game to become the first player in 40 years to average 15 or more rebounds per game.

He declared for the NBA draft last year before withdrawing to return to UVU.

Aimaq played his first college season at Mercer before transferring to UVU and redshirting his first season in Orem.

