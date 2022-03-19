What happened to the show ‘Songland’?

It’s been close to two years since the last episode of “Songland” — a competition show that transformed up-and-coming artists’ original songs into potential radio-friendly hits — aired on NBC.

Millions of people watched the show, and since Season 2 came to a close, fans have been wondering if there will be a third season. Here’s the latest information on the show.

What is ‘Songland’?

“Songland,” a show that delved into the songwriting process, initially premiered on NBC in 2019.

Each episode showed four relatively unknown singer-songwriters pitching an original song with the hopes that it would get cut by a famous artist, the Deseret News previously reported. Guest artists on the show included John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Lady A, Martina McBride, Usher and more.

Through the course of each episode, the contestants collaborated with award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder to improve their songs in order to give them the best chance of getting cut.

Will there be a ‘Songland’ Season 3?

Several songs found success through “Songland” — including Lady A’s monster hit “Champagne Night.” But Season 2 viewership was down 19% from Season 1, the website TV Series Finale reported.

Although ratings were still high enough for producers to consider moving forward with a third season, the show isn’t returning to NBC — at least for now, the TV news website Give Me My Remote reported.

However, Give Me My Remote did learn that the show could possibly return on another NBC Universal network or platform.

Utah connection to ‘Songland’

Season 2 of “Songland” featured Utah-based singer-songwriter Ryan Innes. Innes lost out to “Champagne Night,” but his song, “Long Way Home,” did end up finding success, the Deseret News reported.

“The Voice” winner Todd Tilghman ended up cutting the song and performing it on the show. Shortly after, it reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

“When I wrote ‘Long Way Home,’ I didn’t write it with the intent of it being cut by someone else,” Innes previously told the Deseret News. “But I’m glad that I got out of my own way, basically, and let the song live.”

What is the new NBC show ‘American Song Contest’?