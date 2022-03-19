What happened to the show ‘Songland’?

It’s been close to two years since the last episode of “Songland” — a competition show that transformed up-and-coming artists’ original songs into potential radio-friendly hits — aired on NBC.
Millions of people watched the show, and since Season 2 came to a close, fans have been wondering if there will be a third season. Here’s the latest information on the show.
What is ‘Songland’?
- “Songland,” a show that delved into the songwriting process, initially premiered on NBC in 2019.
- Each episode showed four relatively unknown singer-songwriters pitching an original song with the hopes that it would get cut by a famous artist, the Deseret News previously reported. Guest artists on the show included John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Lady A, Martina McBride, Usher and more.
- Through the course of each episode, the contestants collaborated with award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder to improve their songs in order to give them the best chance of getting cut.
Will there be a ‘Songland’ Season 3?
- Several songs found success through “Songland” — including Lady A’s monster hit “Champagne Night.” But Season 2 viewership was down 19% from Season 1, the website TV Series Finale reported.
- Although ratings were still high enough for producers to consider moving forward with a third season, the show isn’t returning to NBC — at least for now, the TV news website Give Me My Remote reported.
- However, Give Me My Remote did learn that the show could possibly return on another NBC Universal network or platform.
Utah connection to ‘Songland’
- Season 2 of “Songland” featured Utah-based singer-songwriter Ryan Innes. Innes lost out to “Champagne Night,” but his song, “Long Way Home,” did end up finding success, the Deseret News reported.
- “The Voice” winner Todd Tilghman ended up cutting the song and performing it on the show. Shortly after, it reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts.
- “When I wrote ‘Long Way Home,’ I didn’t write it with the intent of it being cut by someone else,” Innes previously told the Deseret News. “But I’m glad that I got out of my own way, basically, and let the song live.”
What is the new NBC show ‘American Song Contest’?
- Although “Songland” is no longer airing, NBC is airing a new singing competition that will also showcase original music.
- “American Song Contest” features 56 artists — one music act from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C — performing a new original song. As the artists move through each round, viewers will have the chance to vote for the best original song, TV Line reported.
- The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, premieres March 21.