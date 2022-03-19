3 keys in BYU’s 61-57 NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova

No. 6-seeded BYU (26-4) finished its season with a 61-57 loss to No. 11 Villanova Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Wildcats advance to Monday’s Round of 32 game against either Michigan or American.
Here are three keys from the game.
- Villanova was led by Maddy Siegrist, who poured in a game-high 25 points, including 19 in the second half.
- BYU trailed 31-30 at halftime, then made just 4 of 13 shots in the third quarter. Down 55-48 with 5:27 remaining in the game, the Cougars rallied to pull within 56-55 with 2:19 left on a 3-pointer by Tegan Graham.
- In the waning minutes, Villanova held off BYU. The Cougars were led by Paisley Harding, who finished with 21 points.