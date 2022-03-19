Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys in BYU’s 61-57 NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 19, 2022 1:19 p.m. MDT
SHARE 3 keys in BYU’s 61-57 NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova
AP22078637384289.jpg

Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist (20) is defended by BYU guard Kaylee Smiler (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

No. 6-seeded BYU (26-4) finished its season with a 61-57 loss to No. 11 Villanova Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wildcats advance to Monday’s Round of 32 game against either Michigan or American.

Here are three keys from the game.

  • Villanova was led by Maddy Siegrist, who poured in a game-high 25 points, including 19 in the second half. 
  • BYU trailed 31-30 at halftime, then made just 4 of 13 shots in the third quarter. Down 55-48 with 5:27 remaining in the game, the Cougars rallied to pull within 56-55 with 2:19 left on a 3-pointer by Tegan Graham.
  • In the waning minutes, Villanova held off BYU. The Cougars were led by Paisley Harding, who finished with 21 points.

Next Up In BYU sports
How to watch BYU vs. Northern Iowa in NIT’s second round
One of the best college basketball players in Utah just entered the transfer portal
No. 6 seed BYU faces very similar team in No. 11 Villanova in NCAA Tournament
Mark Pope, Cougars have a New York state of mind
Why the time is now for BYU women’s basketball
How far would Utah and BYU get in an NCAA football tournament?