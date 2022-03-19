Daily NBA standings update: Who might the Utah Jazz face in the playoffs?

The NBA regular season is down to its final weeks, and many are starting to turn their attention to the playoffs.

That means eyeing the standings as teams jockey for position and fans try to target the teams they want their favorite squad to either get matched up against or avoid.

After finishing last season as the best team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz currently sit in fourth place in the West and are thus in a battle for homecourt advantage in the first round (the top four seeds get it).

As of Saturday evening, the Jazz are a game up on the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks and 2.5 games ahead of the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks, while they trail the third-place Golden State Warriors by three games.

Here’s a look at the Western Conference playoff race, including the ninth and 10th-place teams, as they will participate in the play-in tournament with the seventh and eighth-place teams after the regular season to determine seeding.

This will be updated daily through the remainder of the regular season.

Western Conference playoff race as of March 19